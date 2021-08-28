SHERWOOD — Renovations to interior classroom spaces and paving projects approved by the Fairview Local Board of Education are nearly complete at Fairview Middle/High School.
The renovations are part of Phase I of a two-phase plan, that include a new bus garage/concessions/restroom facility currently under construction near the Fairview varsity softball field. That project is expected to complete Phase I sometime in early winter.
Superintendent Steve Arnold, and CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples, explained Phase I projects came in under estimates, and with the exception of the bus garage, will be completed before school begins Tuesday.
“With the exception of one week over the Fourth of July, our committee (and contractors) met every Tuesday to discuss the process and the progress, with those meetings being extremely valuable,” said Arnold. “With the exception of the parking lot project, the other estimates all come in under budget.
“The other two projects (interior classrooms and bus garage) came in considerably under budget,” continued Arnold. “Our original estimate was between $3.2-$3.5 million, but Phase I should be completed around $2.8 million. The exterior parking looks great, and the final touches are taking place on the interior projects.”
Said Samples: “We’re very, very happy with the budget, and we’re very happy with the contractors. I didn’t think there would be a delay, because the contractors never seemed stressed about it.”
Mel Lanzer Company of Napoleon, handled the work on the interior projects, which included renovations to middle/high school restrooms, sixth- through eighth-grade science rooms, the high school general, physical and life science rooms, and the band and chorus rooms. In addition, a family restroom was added.
Greg Imes, construction superintendent from Mel Lanzer, shared his thanks for making the project a smooth one.
“It was a pleasure working with the district, and superintendent Arnold, these projects are fast-paced so we had to be on top of everything. Everything went well, and we’re going to turn it over before school starts,” said Imes.
Meanwhile, the parking lot projects were awarded to Vernon Nagel, Inc. of Napoleon.
That work included repaving areas, as well as new paving on the east and south sides of the property. The paving to the east essentially doubled parking there, while the new asphalt lot that stretches to the varsity football and baseball fields, replaces a stone lot in that area to the south.
At the time the bids were accepted, Arnold explained there would be other work associated with the project that was not part of the bid packages.
That work includes: supplying internet to the bus garage, removal of dirt from the bus garage site, installation of Clever Touch educational white boards and the asbestos removal in the interior spaces. Those projects are/were to be handled by the district or other contractors.
“I’m thrilled to have so many upgrades to our facilities both interior and exterior,” said Arnold. “This was a community effort with our community supporting us financially. Our students will reap the benefits of these upgrades for years to come.
“The middle and high school science rooms have gone from good learning environments, to excellent learning environments, we are proud of our new parking lot (with the addition of approximately 200 spaces), and we’ve improved the flow of buses dropping off and picking up students behind the middle school,” added Arnold.
Arnold went on to share his gratitude for the upgraded band and chorus rooms, and the upgrades to modernize restrooms in the middle school and high school.
As far as Phase II, Arnold explained some discussions have taken place that may include improvements to the varsity gymnasium, painting hallways and classrooms in the middle school and high school, updating flooring on those spaces, and exploring improving the front entrance of the high school.
“We will discuss Phase II soon, we have some visions we would like to discuss with our community, school board and school administrators to get their input, and see what best fits our needs within our budget” said Arnold.”
Arnold went on to thank many involved with Phase I of the project.
“It’s a big relief to know our middle school and high school students will start school on time,” said Arnold. “Many thanks to Mel Lanzer Company, to Greg Imes and Jim Wynja, who kept this project moving along. Tremendous kudos to Phil Hetrick (director of maintenance and transportation) and Scott Heighland (assistant director of maintenance and transportation), and their crew, who went above and beyond all summer.
“I’m grateful to have such a competent treasurer in Kerry, he makes my job easier, and I would also like to thank our board of education, who essentially let Kerry and I run the show,” added Arnold. “They gave meaningful suggestions we implemented, and they’ve been very good to work with behind the scenes.”
