Archbold and Ridgeville Township first responders helped in a mock crash demonstration at Archbold’s Spengler Field on Friday. The event is held once every four years to help drive home the importance of not drinking and driving. Here firefighters and other emergency responders extract one of the “victim re-enactors” from the vehicle.
Archbold and Ridgeville Township first responders helped in a mock crash demonstration at Archbold’s Spengler Field on Friday. The event is held once every four years to help drive home the importance of not drinking and driving. Here firefighters and other emergency responders extract one of the “victim re-enactors” from the vehicle.
Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo
A mock car crash simulation demonstrated to Archbold High School students on Friday the dangers of texting and drinking and driving.
ARCHBOLD — Archbold High School students filled the stands at the school’s former football field here Friday morning to watch a demonstration of a mock car crash that used first responders to make it appear as life-like as possible.
Archbold-German Township Fire Department Chief Dave Davis explained the first hour of a crash is critical to get medical care for accident victims as quickly as possible.
“Life can be saved if help is given in that first hour,” he said. “It’s important to get that practice in order to handle something like this ... being able to coordinate it with other departments because at an incident like this we would probably have to call in other resources to help us.”
Helping the Archbold Fire and Police departments with the demonstration were Ridgeville Township Fire Department, the Toledo Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, the Fulton County Health Department and a Mercy Health air ambulance.
Davis explained that an accident this size optimally needs about 15-20 people. It also takes a lot of planning, he pointed out.
Chief Dan Benecke of the Ridgeville Township Fire Department reiterated the time and effort put into the event.
“We look forward to this every four years,” said Benecke. “It’s a time for us to show the students the dangers of drinking and driving, but it also is an opportunity to show them what we do. ... Who knows, maybe a couple of them will want to be firefighters because of what they saw today.”
Archbold High School Principal Royal Short spoke of the planning and importance of the event.
“A lot of planning went into this with the school and all the departments involved today,” said Short. “It’s a community effort. We all want our kids to be safe and make good decisions.”
Dr. Jayson Selgo, superintendent at Archbold Area Schools, indicated the importance of the timing of this event.
“This is planned in the spring, when everyone is getting out and doing more,” said Selgo. “It comes close to the end of the school year and graduation as students prepare for summer break. We want students to make good decisions and anything we can do to help we will.”
Of the four actors in the car crash, one was taken by air ambulance to Toledo, two were hospitalized locally and one died at the scene.
Students’ quiet response at the end seemed to indicate that the meaning had been driven home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.