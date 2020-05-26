Anthony Inkrott (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Nathaniel and Michelle Inkrott, Miller City
Activities and awards: all A honor roll, 35 ACT score, principal’s award, first chair clarinet at All County Band, superior rating for solo/ensemble class B piano performance, varsity soccer co-captain, varsity baseball player, FFA, band president, SADD vice president, National Honor Society treasurer, science club secretary, class treasurer, choir, yearbook, quiz bowl, play/musical, youth group president, St. Nicholas Church Mass server, New Bavaria Sacred Heart Church pianist, nursing home pianist, pianist for graduation, weddings and other ceremonies
Post-high school plans: Anthony will study civil engineering at the University of Toledo with a UT full-tuition scholarship, HEYN Fund Me Scholarship, NWOSSC Soccer and Academic Scholarship and Ottawa Knights of Columbus Scholarship.
Daniel Siebeneck (Salutatorian, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Scott and Sharon Siebeneck, Continental
Activities and awards: all A honor roll, 34 ACT score, class vice president, National Honor Society vice president, co-captain varsity soccer, science club president, varsity quiz team, mass server, Battle of the Youth, blood drive volunteer, FFA scrap metal drive
Post-high school plans: Daniel will study mathematics at Trine University in Angola, Ind., with a Bateman-Kolb Scholarship, Paulding-Putnam Scholarship and VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship.
