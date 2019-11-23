Seventh-graders
Hall of Fame
Rori Butcher
Travis DeMuth
Jackson Gilgenbach
Anna Keeler
Anna Niese
Braylon Niese
Ella Recker
Brandon Reynolds
Isabelle Rieman
Reagan Schiffer
Kallee Stant
Hailey Warnimont
Honors
Brendan Barlage
Shaylyn Cellar
Bailey David
Addison Ellerbrock
Miriam Ellerbrock
Alyssa Michel
Jonathon Nartker
Ava Niese
Brayden Niese
Carter Niese
Gavin Niese
Isaac Niese
Rylan Niese
William Otto
Andrea Pfau
Ashten Searfoss
David Siebeneck
Makenna Warnimont
Eighth-graders
All A’s
Chelsea Erford
Kamryn Miller
Isabel Reyna
Jordan Schnipke
Evan Schroeder
Owen Tobe
Hall of Fame
Ethan Ellerbrock
Madalyn Erford
Carson Lehman
Karyssa Long
Silas Niese
Ava Ruck
Samantha Siebeneck
Danielle Siefker
Chelsea Wilhelm
Honors
Ethan Barlage
Kayleigh Brown
Anthony Cellar
Talon Heuerman
Molly Inkrott
Brent Koenig
Taylor Michel
Jared Niese
Aaron Schnipke
Madison Verhoff
Jonathan Wank
