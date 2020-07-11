Seventh-graders

All A’s

Anna Keeler

Anna Niese

Andrea Pfau

Reagan Schiffer

Kallee Stant

Hall of Fame

Brendan Barlage

Rori Butcher

Bailey David

Travis DeMuth

Addison Ellerbrock

Miriam Ellerbrock

Jackson Gilgenbach

Eian Lause

Jonathon Nartker

Ava Niese

Braylon Niese

Carter Niese

William Otto

Ella Recker

Brandon Reynolds

Isabelle Rieman

David Sieveneck

Hailey Warnimont

Makenna Warnimont

Honors

Jesse Lammers

Alyssa Michel

Brayden Niese

Isaac Niese

Rylan Niese

Taygen Rieman

Terek Schroeder

Ashlynn Trentman

Morgan Verhoff

Eighth-graders

All A’s

Ethan Ellerbrock

Chelsea Erford

Carson Lehman

Karyssa Long

Kamryn Miller

Isabel Reyna

Ava Ruck

Jordan Schnipke

Evan Schroeder

Samantha Siebeneck

Owen Tobe

Chelsea Wilhelm

Hall of Fame

Ethan Barlage

Kayleigh Brown

Madalyn Erford

Talon Heuerman

Molly Inkrott

Brent Koenig

Jared Niese

Silas Niese

Aaron Schnipke

Danielle Siefker

Michael Teders

Honors

Zachary Gerten

Taylor Michel

Rylie Peck

Lane Pester

Madison Verhoff

Jonathan Wank

