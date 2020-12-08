• Honor roll
Miller City Middle School
Seventh-graders
All A's
Mabel Adams
Elizabeth Erford
Avery Ruhe
Dylan Schroeder
Elizabeth Verhoff
Hall of Fame
Mya Brown
Mia Davidson
Kade Gerschutz
Ethan Niese
Savanna Niese
Isabella Pittman
Issac Wrasman
Honors
Ty Brown
Grant David
Danica Ehlers
Clocinda Kuhlman
Taten Long
Caiden Palte
Kyla Rosengarten
Kiera Ruhe
Alivia Searfoss
Eighth-graders
All A's
Anna Keeler Reagan Schiffer
Hall of Fame
Travis DeMuth
Miriam Ellerbrock
Anna Niese
Ava Niese
Braylon Niese
Brandon Reynolds
Honors
Brendan Barlage
Rori Butcher
Bailey David
Addison Ellerbrock
Jackson Gilgenbach
Jonathon Nartker
Carter Niese
Isaac Niese
Rylan Niese
William Oto
Andrea Pfau
Ella Recker
Isabelle Rieman
Taygen Rieman
Ashten Searfoss
Kallee Stant
Morgan Verhoff
Hailey Warnimont
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.