Seventh-graders
All A’s
Elizabeth Erford
Avery Ruhe
Dylan Schroeder
Elizabeth Verhoff
Issac Wrasman
Hall of Fame
Mabel Adams
Mya Brown
Mia Davidson
Ethan Niese
Savanna Niese
Isabella Pittman
Alivia Searfoss
Honors
Danica Ehlers
Kade Gerschutz
Bryce Gerten
Caiden Palte
Beau Reyna
Kyla Rosengarten
Kiera Ruhe
Grady Troyer
Gavin Vennekotter
Eighth-graders
All A’s
Anna Keeler
Anna Niese
William Otto
Reagan Schiffer
Hall of Fame
Rori Butcher
Travis DeMuth
Addison Ellerbrock
Ava Niese
Braylon Niese
Carter Niese
Rylan Niese
Andrea Pfau
Ella Recker
Isabelle Rieman
Taygen Rieman
Kallee Stant
Hailey Warnimont
Honors
Brendan Barlage
Bailey David
Miriam Ellerbrock
Alyssa Michel
Jonathon Nartker
Brayden Niese
Isaac Niese
Brandon Reynolds
Ashten Searfoss
Morgan Verhoff
Makenna Warnimont
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.