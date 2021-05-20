Miller City Maggie Schroeder

Maggie Schroeder

Salutatorian

Parents: Bonnie and Doug Schroeder, Miller City.

Activities and awards: Honors diploma, all A honor roll all four years, Principal’s Award, Putnam County Art Show merit and best of show awards, Miller City Art Show honorable mention and Teachers’ Choice Award, class secretary, National Honor Society, SADD, band member, Dance Center student, St. Nicholas-Holy Family youth group, 30-Hour Famine, blood drives, benefit dinners.

Post-high school plans: Maggie will study nursing at the University of Toledo on University of Toledo Academic scholarships.

