Miller City Maggie Schroeder

MAGGIE SCHROEDER
Salutatorian
Parents: Bonnie and Doug Schroeder, Miller City.
Activities and awards: Honors diploma, all A honor roll all four years, Principal’s Award, Putnam County Art Show merit and best of show awards, Miller City Art Show honorable mention and Teachers’ Choice Award, class secretary, National Honor Society, SADD, band member, Dance Center student, St. Nicholas-Holy Family youth group, 30-Hour Famine, blood drives, benefit dinners.
Post-high school plans: Maggie will study nursing at the University of Toledo on University of Toledo Academic scholarships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.