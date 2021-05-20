Miller City Kayleen Maas

KAYLEEN MAAS
Valedictorian
Parents: Rick and Dianne Maas, Miller City.
Activities and awards: Honors diploma, National Honor Society-3 years and vice president, Scholar Athlete, All “A” honor roll, Principal’s award, Hall of Fame Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance one year, December student of the month, Spanish I Outstanding Performance award, business class award, varsity soccer, SADD, pep band, marching band, concert band, school plays/musicals, St. Nicholas-Holy Family youth group, 30-hour Famine, blood drives, benefit dinners, St. Nicholas Church choir.
Post-high school plans: Kayleen will study diagnostic medical sonography at Owens Community College on an Ottawa Knights of Columbus Scholarship, and a Catholic Ladies of Colombia Scholarship.
