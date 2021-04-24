Seventh-Graders
All A’s
Elizabeth Erford
Isabella Pittman
Avery Ruhe
Dylan Schroeder
Elizabeth Verhoff
Hall of Fame
Mabel Adams
Mya Brown
Mia Davidson
Kade Gerschutz
Ethan Niese
Savanna Niese
Alivia Searfoss
Issac Wrasman
Honors
Heidi Cochran
Grant David
Lukas Klear
Clocinda Kuhlman
Taten Long
Caiden Palte
Jonathon Pester
Kyla Rosengarten
Kiera Ruhe
Grady Troyer
Gavin Vennekotter
Grade 8
All A’s
Travis DeMuth
Anna Keeler
Anna Niese
Reagan Schiffer
Hall of Fame
Rori Butcher
Addison Ellerbrock
Miriam Ellerbrock
Jonathon Nartker
Ava Niese
Braylon Niese
Willian Otto
Andrea Pfau
Ella Recker
Brandon Reynolds
Isabelle Rieman
Taygen Rieman
Ashten Searfoss
Kallee Stant
Hailey Warnimont
Honors
Brendan Barlage
Bailey David
Jackson Gilgenbach
Alyssa Michel
Brayden Niese
Carter Niese
Gavin Niese
Isaac Niese
