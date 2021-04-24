Seventh-Graders

All A’s

Elizabeth Erford

Isabella Pittman

Avery Ruhe

Dylan Schroeder

Elizabeth Verhoff

Hall of Fame

Mabel Adams

Mya Brown

Mia Davidson

Kade Gerschutz

Ethan Niese

Savanna Niese

Alivia Searfoss

Issac Wrasman

Honors

Heidi Cochran

Grant David

Lukas Klear

Clocinda Kuhlman

Taten Long

Caiden Palte

Jonathon Pester

Kyla Rosengarten

Kiera Ruhe

Grady Troyer

Gavin Vennekotter

Grade 8

All A’s

Travis DeMuth

Anna Keeler

Anna Niese

Reagan Schiffer

Hall of Fame

Rori Butcher

Addison Ellerbrock

Miriam Ellerbrock

Jonathon Nartker

Ava Niese

Braylon Niese

Willian Otto

Andrea Pfau

Ella Recker

Brandon Reynolds

Isabelle Rieman

Taygen Rieman

Ashten Searfoss

Kallee Stant

Hailey Warnimont

Honors

Brendan Barlage

Bailey David

Jackson Gilgenbach

Alyssa Michel

Brayden Niese

Carter Niese

Gavin Niese

Isaac Niese

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments