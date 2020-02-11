Freshmen
All A’s
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermiller
Emily Niese
Grant Palte
Taylor Wilhelm
Hall of Fame
Samantha DeMuth
Megan Ellerbrock
Philip Ellerbrock
Kiana Gable
Alvin Homier
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus
Elizabeth Otto
Grace Pfau
Ava Rosengarten
Corrie Schroeder
Thomas Weis
Tori Wenzinger
Honors
Stephanie Berger
Aidon Lause
Tessa Long
Caleb Niese
Liberty Niese
Jaleigh Nuveman
Kendall Okuley
Jasmine Reichley
Sophomores
All A’s
Nicole Ellerbrock
Samuel Ellerbrock
Alexis Heuerman
Gavin Inkrott
Abigail Long
Alyson Michel
Tessa Oedy
Zachary Rieman
Kristina Riepenhoff
Austin Ruhe
Marie Schroeder
Hall of Fame
Raegan Cox
Joseph Deitering
Payton Ford
Abigail Lammers
Evan Niese
Jaden Nuveman
Joseph Schnipke
Karley Stant
Abigail Teders
Brian Wank
Caleb Warnimont
Honors
Morgan Dunbar
Ryan Schroeder
Tava Schroeder
Aaron Siebeneck
Austin Wilhelm
Juniors
All A’s
Grace Homier
Kayleen Maas
Thomas Michel
Autumn Niese
Madeline Otto
Abigail Reyna
Grace Schroeder
Maggie Schroeder
Hall of Fame
Jonathan Burgei
Lauren Hermiller
Aubrey Knueven
Ross Niese
Reese Recker
Lilia Schnipke
Honors
Emma Barlage
Hannah Brown
Zachary Fillinger
Caleb Giesken
Natalie Koenig
Adrienne Kuhlman
Autumn Searfoss
Isabelle Vance
Seniors
All A’s
Anthony Inkrott
Katelyn Kuhlman
Collin Oedy
Daniel Siebeneck
Kaydee Stant
Hall of Fame
Ezra Deitering
Nathaniel DeMuth
Kylie Peck
Emma Recker
Madison Ruhe
Cayla Troyer
Sofie VanWezel
Dakota Warnimont
Honors
Evelyn Burwell
Elijah Ellerbrock
Zachary Giesken
Jacob Koenig
Mitchel Konst
Connor Niese
Selena Saldana
Olivia Troyer
