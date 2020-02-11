Freshmen

All A’s

Carley Hermiller

Connor Hermiller

Emily Niese

Grant Palte

Taylor Wilhelm

Hall of Fame

Samantha DeMuth

Megan Ellerbrock

Philip Ellerbrock

Kiana Gable

Alvin Homier

Nicolette Inkrott

Hallie Kamphaus

Elizabeth Otto

Grace Pfau

Ava Rosengarten

Corrie Schroeder

Thomas Weis

Tori Wenzinger

Honors

Stephanie Berger

Aidon Lause

Tessa Long

Caleb Niese

Liberty Niese

Jaleigh Nuveman

Kendall Okuley

Jasmine Reichley

Sophomores

All A’s

Nicole Ellerbrock

Samuel Ellerbrock

Alexis Heuerman

Gavin Inkrott

Abigail Long

Alyson Michel

Tessa Oedy

Zachary Rieman

Kristina Riepenhoff

Austin Ruhe

Marie Schroeder

Hall of Fame

Raegan Cox

Joseph Deitering

Payton Ford

Abigail Lammers

Evan Niese

Jaden Nuveman

Joseph Schnipke

Karley Stant

Abigail Teders

Brian Wank

Caleb Warnimont

Honors

Morgan Dunbar

Ryan Schroeder

Tava Schroeder

Aaron Siebeneck

Austin Wilhelm

Juniors

All A’s

Grace Homier

Kayleen Maas

Thomas Michel

Autumn Niese

Madeline Otto

Abigail Reyna

Grace Schroeder

Maggie Schroeder

Hall of Fame

Jonathan Burgei

Lauren Hermiller

Aubrey Knueven

Ross Niese

Reese Recker

Lilia Schnipke

Honors

Emma Barlage

Hannah Brown

Zachary Fillinger

Caleb Giesken

Natalie Koenig

Adrienne Kuhlman

Autumn Searfoss

Isabelle Vance

Seniors

All A’s

Anthony Inkrott

Katelyn Kuhlman

Collin Oedy

Daniel Siebeneck

Kaydee Stant

Hall of Fame

Ezra Deitering

Nathaniel DeMuth

Kylie Peck

Emma Recker

Madison Ruhe

Cayla Troyer

Sofie VanWezel

Dakota Warnimont

Honors

Evelyn Burwell

Elijah Ellerbrock

Zachary Giesken

Jacob Koenig

Mitchel Konst

Connor Niese

Selena Saldana

Olivia Troyer

