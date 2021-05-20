Miller City Honor Grads

Front row from left: Maggie Schroeder, Kayleen Maas, Abigail Reyna, Autumn Niese

Back row from left: Thomas Michel, Grace Schroeder, Grace Homier, Lauren Hermiller

Miller City class of 2021 honor graduates include, front row from left: Maggie Schroeder, Kayleen Maas, Abigail Reyna and Autumn Niese. Back row from left: Thomas Michel, Grace Schroeder, Grace Homierand Lauren Hermiller

