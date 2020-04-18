Freshmen
All A’s
Megan Ellerbrock
Kiana Gable
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermiller
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus
Emily Niese
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Taylor Wilhelm
Hall of Fame
Samantha DeMuth
Philip Ellerbrock
Alvin Homier
Tessa Long
Jaleigh Nuveman
Elizabeth Otto
Ava Rosengarten
Corrie Schroeder
Thomas Weis
Tori Wenzinger
Honors
Stephanie Berger
Aidon Lause
Caleb Niese
Liberty Niese
Kendall Okuley
Jasmine Reichley
Sophomores
All A’s
Nicole Ellerbrock
Samuel Ellerbrock
Alexis Heuerman
Abigail Long
Tessa Oedy
Zachary Rieman
Kristina Riepenhoff
Marie Schroeder
Caleb Warnimont
Hall of Fame
Raegan Cox
Joseph Deitering
Payton Ford
Gavin Inkrott
Abigail Lammers
Alyson Michel
Evan Niese
Jaden Nuveman
Austin Ruhe
Joseph Schnipke
Karley Stant
Brian Wank
Honors
Alexis Banks
Morgan Dunbar
Dillon Peck
Tava Schroeder
Aaron Siebeneck
Abigail Teders
Juniors
All A’s
Lauren Hermiller
Grace Homier
Kayleen Maas
Thomas Michel
Autumn Niese
Grace Schroeder
Maggie Schroeder
Hall of Fame
Emma Barlage
Adrienne Kuhlman
Ross Niese
Madeline Otto
Reese Recker
Abigail Reyna
Lilia Schnipke
Honors
Hannah Brown
Jonathan Burgei
Zachary Fillinger
Caleb Giesken
Aubrey Knueven
Natalie Koenig
Corbin Ruck
Isabelle Vance
Seniors
All A’s
Anthony Inkrott
Kylie Peck
Daniel Siebeneck
Kaydee Stant
Cayla Troyer
Hall of Fame
Evelyn Burwell
Nathaniel DeMuth
Zachary Giesken
Katelyn Kuhlman
Collin Oedy
Emma Recker
Madison Ruhe
Olivia Troyer
Sofie van Wezel
Dakota Warnimont
Honors
Ezra Deitering
Molly Ellerbrock
Nicholas Gable
Jacob Koenig
Mitchel Konst
Tyler Long
Connor Niese
Selena Saldana
Mackenzie Verhoff
