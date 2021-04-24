Freshmen
All A’s
Ethan Ellerbrock
Chelsea Erford
Carson Lehman
Karyssa Long
Kamryn Miller
Josephine Otto
Isabel Reyna
Jordan Schnipke
Evan Schroeder
Samantha Siebeneck
Owen Tobe
Hall of Fame
Madalyn Erford
Talon Heuerman
Molly Inkrott
Silas Niese
Ava Ruck
Danielle Siefker
Jonathan Wank
Chelsea Wilhelm
Honors
Ethan Barlage
Kayleigh Brown
Taylor Michel
Jared Niese
Lane Pester
Andon Ruhe
Aaron Schnipke
Madison Verhoff
Sophomores
All A’s
Connor Hermiller
Alvin Homier
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus
Emily Niese
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Corrie Schroeder
Taylor Wilhelm
Hall of Fame
Tessa Deitering
Samantha DeMuth
Megan Ellerbrock
Philip Ellerbrock
Kiana Gable
Carley Hermiller
Tessa Long
Jaleigh Nuveman
Elizabeth Otto
Ava Rosengarten
Thomas Weis
Tori Wenzinger
Honors
Stephanie Berger
Caleb Niese
Liberty Niese
Kendall Okuley
Lane Schroeder
Juniors
All A’s
Nicole Ellerbrock
Samuel Ellerbrock
Alexis Heuerman
Gavin Inkrott
Abigail Lammers
Abigail Long
Alyson Michel
Evan Niese
Jaden Nuveman
Tessa Oedy
Zachary Rieman
Kristina Riepenhoff
Austin Ruhe
Marie Schroeder
Hall of Fame
Joseph Deitering
Morgan Dunbar
Ryan Schroeder
Tava Schroeder
Karly Stant
Brian Wank
Caleb Warnimont
Honors
Raegan Cox
Payton Ford
Joseph Schnipke
Aaron Siebeneck
Abigail Teders
Austin Wilhelm
Seniors
All A’s
Jonathan Burgei
Lauren Hermiller
Grace Homier
Natalie Koenig
Kayleen Maas
Thomas Michel
Madeline Otto
Abigail Reyna
Maggie Schroeder
Hall of Fame
Emma Barlage
Caleb Giesken
Aubrey Knueven
Adrienne Kuhlman
Tyson Maynard
Autumn Niese
Ross Niese
Devin Pester
Grace Schroeder
Autumn Searfoss
Kathryn Siebeneck
Isabelle Vance
Honors
Karissa Brinkman
Hannah Brown
Madison Ellerbrock
Zachary Fillinger
Adison Niese
Trevor Niese
Resse Recker
Corbin Ruck
Lilia Schnipke
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.