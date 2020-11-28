Freshmen
All A’s
Ethan Ellerbrock
Chelsea Erford
Carson Lehman
Karyssa Long
Kamryn Miller
Silas Niese
Josephine Otto
Isabel Reyna
Jordan Schnipke
Evan Schroeder
Samantha Siebeneck
Owen Tobe
Hall of Fame
Madalyn Erford
Talon Heuerman
Molly Inkrott
Taylor Michel
Ava Ruck
Danielle Siefker
Jonathan Wank
Chelsea Wilhelm
Honors
Ethan Barlage
Kayleigh Brown
Anthony Cellar
Zachary Gerten
Brent Koenig
Alivia Martin
Jared Niese
Rylie Peck
Lane Pester
Andon Ruhe
Aaron Schnipke
Levi Vennekotter
Sophomores
All A’s
Philip Ellerbrock
Kiana Gable
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermiller
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus
Emily Niese
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Corrie Schroeder
Taylor Wilhelm
Hall of Fame
Tessa Deitering
Samantha DeMuth
Megan Ellerbrock
Alvin Homier
Tessa Long
Jaleigh Nuveman
Elizabeth Otto
Ava Rosengarten
Thomas Weis
Tori Wenzinger
Honors
Stephanie Berger
Aidon Lause
Caleb Niese
Liberty Niese
Kendall Okuley
Juniors
All A’s
Nicole Ellerbrock
Samuel Ellerbrock
Alexis Heuerman
Abigail Lammers
Abigail Long
Alyson Michel
Evan Niese
Tessa Oedy
Zachary Rieman
Kristina Riepenhoff
Austin Ruhe
Marie Schroeder
Hall of Fame
Raegan Cox
Joseph Deitering
Gavin Inkrott
Jaden Nuveman
Joseph Schnipke
Tava Schroeder
Aaron Siebeneck
Karley Stant
Abigail Teders
Brian Wank
Caleb Warnimont
Honors
Cole Brown
Morgan Dunbar
Payton Ford
Ryan Schroeder
Austin Wilhelm
Seniors
All A’s
Emma Barlage
Jonathan Burgei
Lauren Hermiller
Grace Homier
Kayleen Maas
Thomas Michel
Ross Niese
Madeline Otto
Devin Pester
Abigail Reyna
Maggie Schroeder
Hall of Fame
Caleb Giesken
Aubrey Knueven
Natalie Koenig
Adrienne Kuhlman
Tyson Maynard
Autumn Niese
Trevor Niese
Reese Recker
Lilia Schnipke
Riley Schnipke
Grace Schroeder
Honors
Karissa Brinkman
Hannah Brown
Madison Ellerbrock
Zachary Fillinger
Kathryn Siebeneck
Isabelle Vance
Brent Verhoff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.