Freshmen

All A’s

Ethan Ellerbrock

Chelsea Erford

Carson Lehman

Karyssa Long

Kamryn Miller

Silas Niese

Josephine Otto

Isabel Reyna

Jordan Schnipke

Evan Schroeder

Samantha Siebeneck

Owen Tobe

Hall of Fame

Madalyn Erford

Talon Heuerman

Molly Inkrott

Taylor Michel

Ava Ruck

Danielle Siefker

Jonathan Wank

Chelsea Wilhelm

Honors

Ethan Barlage

Kayleigh Brown

Anthony Cellar

Zachary Gerten

Brent Koenig

Alivia Martin

Jared Niese

Rylie Peck

Lane Pester

Andon Ruhe

Aaron Schnipke

Levi Vennekotter

Sophomores

All A’s

Philip Ellerbrock

Kiana Gable

Carley Hermiller

Connor Hermiller

Nicolette Inkrott

Hallie Kamphaus

Emily Niese

Grant Palte

Grace Pfau

Corrie Schroeder

Taylor Wilhelm

Hall of Fame

Tessa Deitering

Samantha DeMuth

Megan Ellerbrock

Alvin Homier

Tessa Long

Jaleigh Nuveman

Elizabeth Otto

Ava Rosengarten

Thomas Weis

Tori Wenzinger

Honors

Stephanie Berger

Aidon Lause

Caleb Niese

Liberty Niese

Kendall Okuley

Juniors

All A’s

Nicole Ellerbrock

Samuel Ellerbrock

Alexis Heuerman

Abigail Lammers

Abigail Long

Alyson Michel

Evan Niese

Tessa Oedy

Zachary Rieman

Kristina Riepenhoff

Austin Ruhe

Marie Schroeder

Hall of Fame

Raegan Cox

Joseph Deitering

Gavin Inkrott

Jaden Nuveman

Joseph Schnipke

Tava Schroeder

Aaron Siebeneck

Karley Stant

Abigail Teders

Brian Wank

Caleb Warnimont

Honors

Cole Brown

Morgan Dunbar

Payton Ford

Ryan Schroeder

Austin Wilhelm

Seniors

All A’s

Emma Barlage

Jonathan Burgei

Lauren Hermiller

Grace Homier

Kayleen Maas

Thomas Michel

Ross Niese

Madeline Otto

Devin Pester

Abigail Reyna

Maggie Schroeder

Hall of Fame

Caleb Giesken

Aubrey Knueven

Natalie Koenig

Adrienne Kuhlman

Tyson Maynard

Autumn Niese

Trevor Niese

Reese Recker

Lilia Schnipke

Riley Schnipke

Grace Schroeder

Honors

Karissa Brinkman

Hannah Brown

Madison Ellerbrock

Zachary Fillinger

Kathryn Siebeneck

Isabelle Vance

Brent Verhoff

Load comments