Miller City High School
Freshmen
All A's
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermiller
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus,
Emily Niese
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Taylor Wilhelm
Hall of Fame
Samantha DeMuth
Megan Ellerbrock
Phlip Ellerbrock
Kiana Gable
Alvin Homier
Liberty Niese
Jaleigh Nuveman
Elizabeth Otto
Ava Rosengarten
Corrie Schroeder
Thomas Weis
Tori Wenzinger
Honors
Stephanie Berger
Ethan Ellerbrock
Tessa Long
Caleb Niese
Kendall Okuley
Jasmine Reichley
Ashton Thome
Sophomores
All A's
Nicole Ellerbrock
Samuel Ellerbrock
Alexis Heuerman
Abigail Long
Tessa Oedy
Zachary Rieman
Kristina Riepenhoff
Austin Ruhe
Marie Schroeder
Hall of Fame
Joseph Deitering
Payton Ford
Gavin Inkrott
Abigail Lammers
Alyson Michel
Evan Niese
Jaden Nuveman
Joseph Schnipke
Karley Stant
Abigail Teders
Caleb Warnimont
Honors
Alexis Banks
Raegan Cox
Morgan Dunbar
Dillon Peck
Ryan Schroeder
Tava Schroeder
Aaron Siebeneck
Brian Wank
Austin Wilhelm
Juniors
All A's
Lauren Hermiller
Grace Homier
Kayleen Maas
Thomas Michel
Abigail Reyna
Grace Schroeder
Maggie Schroeder
Hall of Fame
Emma Barlage
Jonathan Burgei
Natalie Koenig
Autumn Niese
Ross Niese
Madeline Otto
Lilia Schnipke
Honors
Hannah Brown
Caleb Giesken
Aubrey Knueven
Adrienne Kuhlman
Reese Recker
Autumn Searfoss
Kathryn Siebeneck
Seniors
All A's
Anthony Inkrott
Katelyn Kuhlman
Collin Oedy
Kylie Peck
Emma Recker
Madison Ruhe
Selena Saldana
Daniel Siebeneck
Kaydee Stant
Cayla Troyer
Hall of Fame
Evelyn Burwell
Ezra Deitering
Nathaniel DeMuth
Zachary Giesken
Jacob Koenig
Olivia Troyer
Sofie VanWezel
Dakota Warnimont
Honors
Nicholas Gable
Mitchel Konst
Tyler Long
Connor Niese
