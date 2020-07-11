Freshmen
All A’s
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermiller
Alvin Homier
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus
Emily Niese
Elizabeth Otto
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Taylor Wilhelm
Hall of Fame
Samantha DeMuth
Megan Ellerbrock
Kiana Gable
Tessa Long
Jaleigh Nuveman
Jasmine Reichley
Ava Rosengarten
Corrie Schroeder
Tori Wenzinger
Honors
Stephanie Berger
Ethan Ellerbrock
Philip Ellerbrock
Aidon Lause
Caleb Niese
Liberty Niese
Kendall Okuley
Mason Rieman
Lane Schroeder
Sophomores
All A’s
Joseph Deitering
Nicole Ellerbrock
Alexis Heuerman
Gavin Inkrott
Abigail Lammers
Abigail Long
Alyson Michel
Jaden Nuveman
Tessa Oedy
Zachary Rieman
Kristina Riepenhoff
Austin Ruhe
Marie Schroeder
Caleb Warnimont
Hall of Fame
Raegan Cox
Morgan Dunbar
Samuel Ellerbrock
Payton Ford
Evan Niese
Joseph Schnipke
Tava Schroeder
Karley Stant
Abigail Teders
Austin Wilhelm
Honors
Alexis Banks
Ryan Schroeder
Aaron Siebeneck
Brian Wank
Juniors
All A’s
Jonathan Burgei
Lauren Hermiller
Grace Homier
Kayleen Maas
Thomas Michel
Madeline Otto
Grace Schroeder
Maggie Schroeder
Hall of Fame
Emma Barlage
Hannah Brown
Madison Ellerbrock
Aubrey Knueven
Natalie Koenig
Adrienne Kuhlman
Autumn Niese
Ross Niese
Reese Recker
Abigail Reyna
Lilia Schnipke
Riley Schnipke
Autumn Searfoss
Kathryn Siebeneck
Isabelle Vance
Honors
Zachary Fillinger
Caleb Giesken
Seniors
All A’s
Evelyn Burwell
Anthony Inkrott
Katelyn Kuhlman
Kylie Peck
Emma Recker
Madison Ruhe
Daniel Siebeneck
Kaydee Stant
Cayla Troyer
Sofie van Wezel
Hall of Fame
Ezra Deitering
Nathaniel DeMuth
Elijah Ellerbrock
Collin Oedy
Olivia Troyer
Dakota Warnimont
Honors
Nicholas Gable
Zachary Giesken
Jacob Koenig
