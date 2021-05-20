J. Harry Leopold Gymnasium
May 21, 2021 07:00 PM
Student Commencement Speakers: Kayleen Maas, Maggie Schroeder
Superintendent: Mr. Kerry Johnson
Principal: Mr. Matthew Frew
Senior Class Adviser: Kristina Hoffman & Melanie Teders
Class President: Grace Homier
Vice President: Abigail Reyna
Treasurer: Aubrey Knueven
Class Motto: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." Ferris Bueller
Class Colors: Silver & Gold
Class Flower: Venus Fly Trap
Class Song: Back Home by Andy Grammar
Emma Barlage
Karissa Brinkman
Hannah Brown
Jonathan Burgei
Gregory Ellerbrock
Madison Ellerbrock
Zachary Fillinger
Caleb Giesken
Abbigale Handshoe
Lauren Hermiller
Grace Homier
Aubrey Knueven
Natalie Koenig
Adreinne Kuhlman
Kayleen Maas
Tyson Maynard
Thomas Michel
Adison Niese
Autumn Niese
Peyton Niese
Ross Niese
Trevor Niese
Madeline Otto
Devin Pester
Reese Recker
Abigail Reyna
Allison Roth
Corbin Ruck
Lilia Schnipke
Riley Schnipke
Grace Schroeder
Maggie Schroeder
Autumn Searfoss
Kathryn Siebeneck
Isabelle Vance
Brent Verhoff
