J. Harry Leopold Gymnasium

May 21, 2021 07:00 PM

Student Commencement Speakers: Kayleen Maas, Maggie Schroeder

Superintendent: Mr. Kerry Johnson

Principal: Mr. Matthew Frew

Senior Class Adviser: Kristina Hoffman & Melanie Teders

Class President: Grace Homier

Vice President: Abigail Reyna

Treasurer: Aubrey Knueven

Class Motto: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." Ferris Bueller

Class Colors: Silver & Gold

Class Flower: Venus Fly Trap

Class Song: Back Home by Andy Grammar

Emma Barlage

Karissa Brinkman

Hannah Brown

Jonathan Burgei

Gregory Ellerbrock

Madison Ellerbrock

Zachary Fillinger

Caleb Giesken

Abbigale Handshoe

Lauren Hermiller

Grace Homier

Aubrey Knueven

Natalie Koenig

Adreinne Kuhlman

Kayleen Maas

Tyson Maynard

Thomas Michel

Adison Niese

Autumn Niese

Peyton Niese

Ross Niese

Trevor Niese

Madeline Otto

Devin Pester

Reese Recker

Abigail Reyna

Allison Roth

Corbin Ruck

Lilia Schnipke

Riley Schnipke

Grace Schroeder

Maggie Schroeder

Autumn Searfoss

Kathryn Siebeneck

Isabelle Vance

Brent Verhoff

