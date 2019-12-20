Tinora school construction
Photo courtesy of Northeastern Local Schools

Construction of the new Tinora High School/Middle School by Peterson Construction Co. continues on track for a fall 2020 opening. In November 2017, voters passed a 37-year, 4.15-mill bond issue, with a 0.5-mill permanent improvement levy, to provide the majority of funding for the $33.6 million building project to house grades 5-12. Since then, the valuation of the district has increased, and the Defiance County auditor was able to decrease the millage to 3.95 mills. Superintendent Jim Roach has just announced that residents of the Northeastern Local School district will receive the gift of another millage reduction. The current 3.95 mills has been reduced to 2 mills for the upcoming year.

