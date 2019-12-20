Construction of the new Tinora High School/Middle School by Peterson Construction Co. continues on track for a fall 2020 opening. In November 2017, voters passed a 37-year, 4.15-mill bond issue, with a 0.5-mill permanent improvement levy, to provide the majority of funding for the $33.6 million building project to house grades 5-12. Since then, the valuation of the district has increased, and the Defiance County auditor was able to decrease the millage to 3.95 mills. Superintendent Jim Roach has just announced that residents of the Northeastern Local School district will receive the gift of another millage reduction. The current 3.95 mills has been reduced to 2 mills for the upcoming year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.