SHERWOOD — Fairview Middle School Counselor Adam Brickner gave a presentation on suicide prevention during Central Local Schools’ Monday night board of education meeting.
Brickner reported on a suicide prevention program the middle school has been utilizing named “Sources of Strength.”
The program, he said, is a evidence-based program supported by research from universities like Stanford and Colorado State. It was founded by Mark LoMurray of North Dakota and has developed into a nationwide program.
The goal of the program is for students to work with adult advisors and peer leaders in an effort to help develop eight sources of strength. These eight sources are family support, positive friends, mentors, healthy activities, generosity, spirituality, physical health and mental health.
The essence of the idea is to help students build support groups and tools they can go to or use when they are dealing with difficult times
Brickner worked with Laura Kamp of the Northwest Ohio Educational Services Center to bring it to Fairview. Together, they made use of programs like Prevention First to pay for the training of advisors and peer leaders.
Eighth grade peer leader, Taylor Judd, joined Brickner in his presentation to talk to the board about the kind of campaigns and programs Sources of Strength has brought Fairview Middle School.
One such idea was “Caring Containers.” Judd explained that Caring Containers is a food waste management program.
Around the end of lunch time, the peer leaders would go around and collect uneaten, packaged food items that sixth-eighth graders did not want. These items would go into a caring container to be redistributed to students who want them, instead of being thrown away.
In principal report news, Fairview Middle School’s principal, Suzanne Geis, shared that the middle school has been approved for over $11,000 worth of school supplies through the Ohio wellness grant.
The school will be using the grant money to purchase sensory items for special needs students. These items come at the recommendation and suggestion of the school’s psychologist.
In other news, the board approved:
• Debbie Brubaker as a substitute teacher under the temporary non-degree licensure program.
• the employment of 10 individuals on a one-year supplemental contract for the 2022-23 school year for winter athletics.
• a one-time stipend of $6,600 for Adam Singer for technology services performed between Sept. 1-Dec. 31.
• a three-month unpaid leave-of-absence for Jason Wermer, effective from Saturday to approximately Jan. 15, under ORC 3319.13.
• a memorandum of understanding with TACLS concerning supplemental positions as presented.
• changes to the substitute custodian pay scale as presented.
• The use of school facilities on the following days: Wednesday, FCA Fields of Faith; Oct. 30, junior/senior class fundraiser; Dec. 11, band and chorus concert; May 7, spring musical.
• adoption of the NEOLA policies as presented at the September regular board meeting.
• the following donations: $2,168.65 from United Way to the general fund for kindergarten camp; $1,000 from Defiance Moose to the FCCLA fund; $127.43 from Bill’s Locker Room to the band fund; $200 from Defiance County Ag to the band fund; $200 from Farmer Legion to the football fund; $500 from Headquarters Barber Shop to the athletic reserve fund.
