Meyer

Meyer

Hannah Meyer (Valedictorian, 4.4576 GPA)

Parents: Mark and Amy Meyer, McClure

Activities and awards: student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Patriot Varsity Club, Spanish club, cross country, basketball, softball, National Honor Society president, Youth Leadership Association, science club, class vice president

Post-high school plans: Hannah will study chemical engineering at the University of Dayton.

Load comments