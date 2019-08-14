HICKSVILLE — Gavin Methvin was sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of the Hicksville Exempted Village Board of Education.
Methvin, a 15-year local resident, replaces Jared Wonderly, who has accepted a job elsewhere.
The board also received notification of Jim Schmidt Automotive’s plan to take part in Hicksville’s community reinvestment area. The board reacted favorably to Schmidt’s intention to apply for a property tax abatement at 75 percent exemption for seven years. The estimated cost of the facility Schmidt plans to utilize comes to about $4.3 million.
The board also heard a presentation from Carla Hinkle of Defiance County Economic Development, who requested Hicksville Schools reinstate an industrial arts program there. In Montpelier, she said, the industrial arts program is privately funded by area businesses, although the staff is paid by the school.
Industrial arts, she said, would be particularly helpful for students who do not plan to go to any sort of vocational school but still may be in need of learning skills.
In other business, the board:
• accepted Michael Ruen as its new treasurer.
• accepted the resignation of elementary special education teacher Alex North. David Mohr, formerly of Fort Wayne, was brought in as a new special education intervention specialist.
• advanced fifth-grade teacher Jessica Saunders and kindergarten teacher Alicia Nye on the salary schedule.
• learned that much of the roof was damaged this spring due to severe weather, but that most of the damage is on track to being repaired by the first day of school on Aug. 26.
• learned that parent pickup for grades K-4 will take place at the back of the school at the main event entrance in an effort to lesson traffic congestion. Motorists should not arrive at the school to pick up children before 2:45 p.m.
• heard that parents and other relatives will not be allowed to eat lunch at school with their children anymore except on special occasions such as grandparents’ day and Math Club inductions. An increasing amount of tension in situations involving visitation rights for separated parents was one of the reasons given.
• heard that parents would be able to walk their children to class at the start of the day until Sept. 3.
• discussed the planned new vehicle entrance to the school from Ohio 18, which may be completed in the fall or the spring.
• heard that as of the first day of school, all students will have to arrive via doors which open to metal detectors.
• approved 2019-20 bus stops and gave Superintendent Keith Countryman the authority to designate or relocate bus stops.
• said that plans for the new solar field continue to move forward.
• transferred $18,960 from the school’s general fund to the cafeteria fund.
• approved staff handbooks and the high/middle school student handbook.
