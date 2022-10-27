HAMLER — Mental health updates and recognition of a student athlete were highlights at Monday night’s meeting of the Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education.
Middle School Principal Kaylene Atkinson provided an update regarding mental health supports for students in the district, according to information from Dr. Josh Biederstedt, superintendent. Atkinson detailed to the board the process of the support system.
School counselors meet for at least four weeks with students to determine whether they should receive services from social worker, Kayla Von Deylen. The school social worker reported 926 sessions with students last year, noting that the sessions do not indicate 926 different individuals.
The two also reported that Kellie Sharpe has been named as behavioral health and wellness coordinator. Her position was added just this year. That individual connects social workers and students with community resources for mental health.
During her report Atkinson also shared a report of one family that was in the process of losing their housing, but did not want to move. Through team efforts the family was connected with housing resources and was able to stay in the district.
The board also recognized freshman cross country runner, Sophie Guelde as well as her coaches, Tim Atkinson, AJ Wagner and Michelle Wensink.
The student athlete had slowed her pace during a recent race when she saw a competitor struggling to finish. Reportedly the rival was recovering from an illness that caused the struggle. Guelde finished the final half of the race running alongside the competitor, encouraging her to finish.
The board issued a proclamation stating that Guelde had gone “above and beyond” in her efforts to encourage her rival.
Certified and classified employees were approved for the after school program, “Patriot Power Up,” at the middle school. In its third year, the program is a two-day-a-week program that is funded with ESSER funds.
The program focuses on building real life skills with the students while helping develop the whole child, according to a press release issued by the district on Monday’s meeting.
