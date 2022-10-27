Runner recognized

Sophie Guelde, a freshman cross country runner at Patrick Henry, shown here with coaches Tim Atkinson (left) and AJ Wagner, was recognized at the Patrick Henry board of education meeting Monday. She helped a struggling competitor finish a race recently. The board said her willingness went “above and beyond.”

 Photo courtesy of Josh Biederstedt

HAMLER — Mental health updates and recognition of a student athlete were highlights at Monday night’s meeting of the Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education.


Tags

Load comments