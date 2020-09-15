HAVILAND — A memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Wayne Trace Education Association (WTEA) concerning supplemental contracts was approved by the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education during its meeting Monday.
The board learned the district received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the Seamless Summer Meals program, that provides free breakfast and lunch to all students in the district through Dec. 31, or until the program funds are depleted, and superintendent Ben Winans discussed the start of the school year.
The MOU agreed upon by the WTEA and approved by the board states that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parties or individuals who have contracts for supplemental salaries/stipends for 2020-21 may receive a prorated payment if the duties are shortened or cancelled due to the pandemic.
In the case of a mandated school interruption, year-long programs such as but not limited to yearbook, National Honor Society, band and class advisors, will be completed remotely and will be paid in full upon completion of duties.
All other affected supplemental contracts will be paid as a prorated amount based on the percentage of the season or supplemental work completed at the time of cancellation. A coach will receive the first 1/3 payment after the first practice of the season, with the remaining two payments prorated based on the length of the athletic season.
“It (the MOU) protects the district if we were to get into a season where we would have stoppage of play, and/or have a situation that includes our co-curriculars,” said Winans. “It gives us the ability to save a little bit of money if we run into that situation.”
The district began serving free breakfast and lunch on Sept. 8 under the Seamless Summer Meals Program, the same program the district used when school was stopped last spring.
“This program allows us to serve both breakfast and lunch to our students for free, which is what we did at the end of last year, which is a nice benefit for our students and parents,” said Winans. “It gives us the ability as a district to recoup the funds (from the program) we are using to feed our students.”
Winans thanked the district staff, students and parents for their flexibility upon the return to school this year.
“Thank you to our staff, students and community for their flexibility as we started the school year,” said Winans. “Things continue to change, and we’re dealing with them as they come at us, so we continue to work to give our students and staff a great learning environment that is also safe. The students and staff have been great in doing what we’ve asked them to do, so they can be here and learn.
“Everyone is happy to be back, it’s great having the kids here, and the start of the school year is going very, very well,” added Winans.
In their reports, Payne Elementary principal Paul Jones and Grover Hill Elementary principal Mark Lange shared early reading assessments have been completed, and that students in need of intervention have been identified. Lange shared also that Grover Hill Elementary will implement a new pick-up procedure for the end of the school day. The changes will be communicated with parents soon. The new procedure has a tentative start of Monday.
In other business, the board:
• approved permanent appropriations for 2020-21.
• offered the following one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21: Jessica Davis, 21st Century Grant site coordinator for Grover Hill Elementary; and Rachael Dettrow (50%) and Kristen Schlatter (50%), 21st Century Grant site coordinator for Payne Elementary.
• set the rate of pay for the 21st Century program as follows: certified tutor, $25 per hour; mentor, $20 per hour; non-certified tutor/mentor, $20 per hour.
• okayed the following one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21: Joni Klopfenstein, National Honor Society advisor; Annette Sinn, high school student council advisor, sophomore class advisor and freshman class advisor; and Sarah Franz, senior class advisor.
• voted for the substitute teacher list from the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center; and the list of substitute bus/van drivers for the district.
• approved the 2020-21 salaries for Annette Baumle, assistant treasurer; Ashton Duer, technology coordinator; Brock Howe, junior high principal/assistant principal; Paul Jones, Payne Elementary principal; Tim Manz, curriculum director; Mike Myers, high school principal; Sean Pfeiffer, bus transportation director/ground supervisor; Sarah Sennebogen, superintendent secretary/EMIS coordinator; and JoEllen Sisson, technology assistant. The administrators will receive a 1.5% pay increase on the base, the same increase approved by the WTEA.
• okayed the refund to parents/students those funds returned to the district from K&K Tours due to the cancellation of the eighth-grade Washington, D.C. trip. K&K was able to secure partial refunds, despite not everyone having trip insurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.