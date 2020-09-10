SHERWOOD — Central Local Schools has announced the Ohio Department of Education has notified the district that the Seamless Summer Meals program is being offered to all Fairview students through the end of December.
The program allows all Fairview students in grades K-12 to qualify for free breakfast and lunch from Sept. 8-Dec. 31, including in-person and remote learners. The program does not include the following: a-la-carte items at the middle school/high school; extras at the elementary school; milk for students who pack; and for now, the high school enrichment period.
For students in grades 6-12, breakfast will be available from 7:30-8:15 a.m. For students at the elementary school, breakfast will be available from 8-8:20 a.m. There is nothing parents need to do, but if anyone has questions, contact Laura Brady or superintendent Steve Arnold at 419-658-2808.
