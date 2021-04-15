On Wednesday, Defiance College’s McMaster Program offered its annual symposium. The title of this year’s program was, “The Question of Individual Liberties as Critical to Improving the Human Condition.”
Each year, Defiance College (DC) offers this symposium to the Defiance community to give a snapshot of the opportunities and accomplishments of the program. As well, it highlights a focus for the year ahead.
The symposium this year offered an array of program presentations including:
• the McMaster Belize Learning Community — an overview of various research projects;
• Collecting Digital Information: A Guide for Victim Advocates;
• How Fake Imagery on Social Media Alters our Reality;
• the McMaster Panama Learning Community — a discussion of projects that scholars are working on in Panama with community partners;
• The Different Kinds of Crimes throughout the United States;
• Race Awareness in 2021: Exploring whiteness and Blackness — based on a mission statement of the Board of Trustees (“Become a national model for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”), the Zoom presentation was facilitated by Ms. Kathy Jellison, Rhode Island Commission of Women’s Woman of the Year, 2006, and Rev. Howard M. Jenkins Jr., pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Providence, R.I.
• Acceptance and Inclusion: Are you a Barrier? — an alternative to deficit-based models, this panel focused on a social model.
• African Americans during the Vietnam Era — focused on the racial inequality of the 1960s.
• the McMaster Local Learning Community: Independence Education Center — a discussion of community-based research projects.
• McMaster Model GAP Year Community-Based Research Course Experience — focused on the impact of COVID-19 on food security in Humboldt Park, Chicago.
As stated on the college’s webpage, the mission of the McMaster Program is “to educate students for responsible citizenship; to produce committed global citizens and leaders who understand the importance of individual liberties in improving the human condition worldwide; and to encourage graduates to take an active role in addressing these issues in whatever professions they may choose.”
Last year, Robert E. Mills had been invited to speak, but because of COVID-19 cancellation, he did not offer his presentation. This year, the college invited Mills to give the keynote. Different from past years, this one was held virtually and was a dialogue with DC president, Dr. Richanne Mankey.
Mills has served successfully in many different organizations, notably on Capital Hill as advisor to both Republican and Democratic leaders, on the board of directors of the largest chambers of commerce in Western New York and on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, D.C.
Recently, he had offered assistance to the Defiance community in dialogues focused on the monitoring and research of water quality in the Maumee and Auglaize rivers. The collaboration is called the “Defiance Alliance”.
Concerning the alliance, Dr. Mankey commented that, “Mr. Mills has graciously donated his time to help Defiance (collectively) come together in collaborative conversations of understanding that will help everyone move forward with data and research that will best serve our population, our environment and our future generations.”
Mills also started a bipartisan, private government relations firm called The Advocacy Group in 1990 — a group that has helped many non-profit, private and higher education organizations. He now holds a position at Daemen College in Amherst, N.Y. where he serves as senior advisor to the president of Daemen College.
It was at Daemen College that Mr. Mills met Dr. Mankey. He was serving as the senior advisor and she served as vice president for institutional advancement.
During the keynote dialogue, Mills addressed the divisiveness in public life today. He said that in order to get back to bipartisanship, which he calls “the norm” for the U.S., our country must “gain back our grip on policies, programs and civility.”
Leading through a long list of historic moments in the U.S., Mills showed how the country has come through many tumultuous moments — with bipartisanship and hope. Through many different presidential administrations and moments of divided government, the U.S. has succeeded through collaboration. The tumultuous times, he noted, are indicators of need for change and transformation. According to Mills, the changes needed for transformation that lead to bettering the human condition must address human rights.
When Dr. Mankey asked if it was more important to have government that focused on “policies for the U.S. or on political ideologies”, Mills responded that bipartisanship and relationships are important and foundational. Saying at one point, “I’ve seen it (government) the way it was...bipartisanship was the norm;” further commenting that any policies made for the U.S. must go past political ideologies. Throughout the dialogue, whether addressing the pandemic, the January 6 attack on the Capital or economic reforms, relationships and bipartisanship were his focus.
Finally, Dr. Mankey pointed out that Defiance College had formed a group to address racism on campus. She asked how he would address systemic racism. Mills offered a two-pronged approach: (1) economically supporting ethnic groups with job creation, educational opportunities and job training; and, (2) to address in a systematic way what the Trump administration named as the number one threat to the U.S. — domestic terrorism — through the justice system, and by going after the “underpinnings” of such terrorism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.