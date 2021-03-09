Mayor McCann reads to Defiance Elementary students

Mayor Mike McCann read to Mrs. Houck’s third grade class at Defiance Elementary for Read Across America Week. It celebrates the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel – otherwise known by the pen name by which he authored children’s books: Dr. Seuss. Read Across America is a way to celebrate reading all over the United States. The students enjoyed listening to One Vote, Two Vote, I Vote, You Vote. Then they were able to ask the Mayor important questions about his job.
