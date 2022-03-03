Mayor celebrates Dr. Seuss

Recently Defiance Elementary School held Dr. Seuss reading day and Mayor McCann attended to read to the children. Pictured here are Mayor McCann and Adelina Garza enjoying a story.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Elementary

