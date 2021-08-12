WAUSEON — Along with new hires and resignations, as well as updates to financials, Wauseon Exempted Village School Board recognized its athletic director for receiving a recent award.
Superintendent Troy Armstrong recognized and commended Matt Hutchinson, athletic director for the past 10 years, for his award — the Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Association (OIAAA) Meritorious Service Award.
According to Hutchinson, who serves on the executive board of the northwest Ohio affiliate of the OIAAA: “This an award that the executive board votes on in order to recognize the work of an athletic director in the region.”
Asked about the importance of this honor that is given annually, Hutchinson added: “Oh, this is an honor to be recognized by your peers. I have so many people I have learned from and looked up to over these 10 years — it’s just an honor.”
Hutchinson noted that individuals such as athletic directors Jerry Buti of Defiance, and Alan Gladieux of Archbold, have been two of those individuals he has learned from.
“It has impressed me that Jerry Buti would be at every sporting event, and provide such support for his teams. And even though our schools are rivals, Archbold’s Gladieux has helped me in many ways.”
The former math teacher said that serving as athletic director is a rewarding job because he has to plan ahead as far as possible in order to have opportunities for the young people of Wauseon to play sports.
In other news, the board:
• introduced new hires: teacher/playground aides — Dawn Ankney, Veronica Canales, Shannon Burkholder, Jodi Frank, Trudy Vasvery and Heather Voyer; bus drivers — Melody Burress and Stacie Duncan; intervention specialists — Caleb Wyse, Courtney Wilson, Hayley Rupp, Cassandra Plageman and Sydney Nardo; cooks — Trinity Pritchard, Linda Rufenacht and Kate Thatcher; custodial work — Nancy Badenhop and Alizia Kudlica; coordinators — Sonia Jacobs (COVID-19) and Kimberly Meridieth (ELL); speech/language pathologist, Alyssa Ruffier; social studies, Brodie Nofziger; music, Karin McGilvery; fourth grade, Rebekah Cales; resource officer, Michael Oehlers (WPD).
• made and approved modifications to the fiscal year 2022 permanent appropriations.
• approved creation of two new funds: 584 and Title IV.
• accepted resignations of Barb Stuckey, WES Reads Coordinator, effective Aug. 4, 2021; and Jodi Sauber, WHS head cook, effective July 31, 2021.
• approved the Rachel Wixey and associates substitute list as presented.
• approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Kaitlin Szozda: one year of paid parental leave. Leave of absence expires July 31, 2022. At the end of that time, Szozda will return to her position as Wauseon Middle School counselor with the same seniority and salary documented at the end of 2021-22 school year.
