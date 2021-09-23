A pair of Defiance residents with children in school, and a district bus driver, were in attendance at the Defiance City Board of Education meeting Wednesday to share their thoughts on the mask requirement that has been in place for students and staff at Defiance City Schools (DCS) since Aug. 31.
In addition, the board heard an update on the district’s financial situation from CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher.
Kristina Tracy, a parent of three students in school in the district spoke about being disappointed about the district not offering alternative education measures, such as virtual learning, when the mask mandate was put in place on Aug. 31.
She went on to say that she has been very supportive of the district, however, she went on to say it should be up to parents, and not the district, as to whether or not students should be wearing masks.
“We believe (wearing masks) should be a choice for each family to make for themselves,” said Tracy.
Clarissa Barnes, parent of a kindergarten student, thanked the board for its leadership in requiring masks, knowing it did so to keep students in school.
“The goal to keep all students in school aligns with the Ohio School Boards Association code of ethics, which states the first responsibility of all board members must be the educational welfare of all students,” said Barnes.
John Hancock, a bus driver and a member of Defiance City Council, shared his support of the mask requirement.
“I pick up and drop off more than 90 kids a day, and while the mandate isn’t a cure, it’s a good preventative measure,” said Hancock. “These kids are in close contact, and I see how wearing the masks help stop the spread.”
Superintendent Bob Morton gave a brief statement, saying the mask requirement is not something he took lightly, and that the decision was ultimately made to keep kids in school.
With quarantine rules in place from the Ohio Department of Health, and the Defiance County General Health District, wearing masks is one way to dramatically cut down on the need to quarantine students and staff.
Since Defiance City Schools implemented a mask requirement on Aug. 31, there have been 65 student cases of COVID-19, seven staff cases, 116 students quarantined and three staff in quarantine. So far this week at DCS, there is one student case, one staff case, four students and two staff in quarantine.
Swisher gave the board an update on the August financials, sharing monthly revenues exceeded monthly expenses by $2,224,329.98, due to the district receiving a tax payment during the month.
She went on to explain information regarding the new funding formula has not yet changed the foundation funding, so the five-year fiscal forecast has not been fully updated, meaning there are no new reports for the forecast.
In his report, superintendent Bob Morton shared parent-teacher conferences have been scheduled for Oct. 14-15. On Oct 14, Defiance Middle/High School conferences will be held from 3-6 p.m., with Defiance Elementary conferences slated for 4-7:30 p.m. On Oct. 15, middle/high school conferences will be held from 8:30 a.m.-noon, with elementary conferences from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
There will be no school Oct. 15, or on Oct. 18 due to a teacher in-service day.
Administrators were in attendance Wednesday to share monthly updates. Jacob Moser, Director of Alternative Education, shared when students are assigned to the learning center for vaping/possession of vaping products in school, those students will participate in vaping education.
The materials for the education include educational videos, a digital activity and discussion questions, while educating the students on the potential consequences/risks.
“The goal is to reduce the amount of vaping-related cases at Defiance City Schools,” said Moser.
Defiance High School principal Jay Jerger shared the Homecoming football game will be held Oct. 1 against Lima Bath, with the dance slated Oct. 2. In addition, a performance of the high school choir will take place Oct. 19 at Defiance Christian Church, at the corner of Standley Road and Ayersville Ave.
In other business, the board:
• approved permanent appropriations and amended certificate as presented.
• OK’d the following substitutes for 2021-22: Thomas Wagner, teacher; Matt Clausen, van/bus driver; Steve Johnson, van/bus driver; and Kerri Thompson, bus driver.
• voted for the following transfers: Denise Mendez, from middle school dish room, 3.5 hours per day, to high school hostess, 3.75 hours per day; and Cindy Rocha from high school dish room, 3.5 hours per day, to high school server, 3.75 hours per day, both effective Sept. 13.
• approved the resignation of Jordan Davis, freshman volleyball coach; and approved Jennifer Davis as freshman volleyball coach.
• OK’d student activities Spanish Club and FCCLA, and the elementary principal account.
• accepted the following donations: $25 from Sandy Bauer in memory of Michael Struble; $25 from Wayne and Charlene Word in memory of Michael Struble; $50 from Steve and Jodi Wahl in memory of Jeff Bell; and $250 from Keller Logistics to the athletic department for cross country.
