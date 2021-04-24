Mary Poppins Jr. to be presented by Antwerp Local Schools

Antwerp Local Schools will present the musical Mary Poppins Jr., featuring students from fourth-eighth grade. This classic production will have the audience members humming along with familiar favorites such as Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Spoonful of Sugar , and Let’s Go Fly a Kite.
Cast members include, eighth-graders, Ally Carnes as Mary Poppins and Eden Shuherk as Bert; fifth-graders, Anneliese Zijlstra as Jane, Jason McKay as Michael, Wyatt Cline as George; and sixth-grader, Alyssa Lawson as Winifred. Other talented performers include eighth-grader, Gracie Stoller as the Bird Woman; sixth-grader, Isabelle Krenkel as Miss Andrew; fifth-grader, Anabelle Saylor as Mrs. Brill; and fourth-graders, Aleta Sorrell as Mrs. Corry and Charlotte Hook as Robertson Ay.
Performances will be 7 p.m. nightly on May 7 and May 8, and 2 p.m. for a matinee on May 9. Tickets may be reserved by calling the High School Office at 419-258-5421 or may be available at the door. All tickets are $10.
