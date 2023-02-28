Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) and the Good Samaritan School recognize March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
In 1987 President Ronald Reagan proclaimed March “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.” The presidential proclamation called to the American people to provide the “encouragement and opportunities” necessary for people with developmental disabilities to reach their potential.
The celebration exists to spread awareness about intellectual and developmental disabilities, educate others about the importance of inclusion and to share the stories, strengths and successes of these individuals.
According to a press release issued by the DCBDD, the month also helps “raise awareness about the inclusion of individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities in all areas of community life. These individuals face obstacles with inclusion and this month of recognition is the perfect opportunity to highlight all of the contributions these individuals make right here in Defiance County.”
Intellectual disability is a below-average cognitive ability with three characteristics:
• IQ is between 70-75 or below.
• significant limitations in the ability to adapt and carry on everyday life activities such as self-care, socializing, communicating, etc.
• onset occurs before age 22.
Developmental disability is a broader term that includes:
• ASD (autism spectrum disorder).
• epilepsy.
• cerebral palsy.
• developmental delay.
• fetal alcohol syndrome.
• other disorders that occur during the developmental period (birth to age 22).
The major differences are in the age on onset, the severity of limitations and the fact that a person with developmental disability may or may not have a low IQ, according to the DCBDD.
Throughout March, the DCBDD will provide additional awareness on services offered by the board.
“The services and supports for people with disabilities have improved drastically over the past several decades,” stated DCBDD Superintendent Heidi Hull. “Additionally, the shifting of our cultural attitude toward acceptance and empowerment is encouraging. We believe there is still work to be done in our field. It is our goal at the DCBDD that each and every person in Defiance County receives the tools they need to achieve whatever they desire out of life. It is truly our goal to unite, inspire and become.”
