ARCHBOLD—Thursday night, near here, the Northwest State Community College Foundation hosted its 11th annual Green Carpet Event, in a partially in-person, partially virtual format.
Each year, the college honors an individual, a local business and an organization with a “Making a Difference Award” at this fundraiser where all proceeds raised go directly to student scholarships.
This year’s recipients were Terry Henricks Ford and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; the Farm Bureau Fulton, Henry, Williams & Defiance Counties; and Dan Yahraus (Bryan Chamber).
Yahraus continues a legacy of leadership in the Bryan community that includes his grandfather, who owned and operated the downtown movie theater, his brothers, and his father.
Jeff Yahraus, the award winner’s brother, also serves the community as director of the Williams County Public Library. His brother, Brad served as manager of the movie theater after his grandfather.
Yahraus’ grandfather, Al Yahraus, also served as Chamber Director. Said Dan Yahraus, “My goal is to break my grandfather’s record of 29 years.” Asked how many years he has served as director, Yahraus said, “I have been the Chamber Director for 23 years. This award for me solidifies my giving back to the community.”
Roy Norman, director of the Farm Bureau, accepted the award on its behalf. The Norwalk native moved to Wauseon after his education at The Ohio State University, and has served the bureau for 29 years. Norman enjoys interacting with local farmers and organizations, and understands the importance of being part of the community.
Asked about the importance of local fairs, Norman said, “It will be great to have them back. Even though the State Fair will not be back fully, the local counties are looking forward to it.”
The quietest member of the group was Terry Henricks. One of nine children, he quit school at the ninth grade and has regrets about that, “Back then, I had to work three jobs, washing window, then when I finished there, I went to a local restaurant and washed dishes; in my spare time, I mowed lawns.”
Ten days after turning 17, Henricks joined the U.S. Navy and served on an aircraft carrier based in Norfolk, Va. He said, “We operated with two submarines, four destroyers and a supply ship. We got to rescue John Glenn and Virgil Grissom when they returned from space — that was exciting for a young person. We were even part of the Cuban missile crisis.”
A common theme cropped up in conversation with all three of the awardees; hard work, determinism and honesty have kept them focused on their goals.
“The Green Carpet Event and the Making a Difference Awards celebrate hard work, community support and giving,” said Robbin Wilcox, NSCC Director of Development. “We work year-round to raise awareness and needed funds for student scholarships, and this event is a critical piece of those efforts. Within a month’s time, we have hosted the Scholarship Awards Night, our spring Commencement, and now the Green Carpet Event. We are blessed to work in a community where people want to help make a difference for others,” Wilcox continued.
A special recap program of the NSCC Green Carpet Event is now available on the Northwest State YouTube channel (YouTube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC), and will also be aired regionally on TV26. For details on how to access TV26, please visit https://www.wnho.tv/how-to-watch/.
Sponsors who contributed to the Green Carpet Event were Ed & Carol Nofziger, Swanton Welding & Machining Inc., SJS Investment Services, Terry Henricks Auto Group, North Star Bluescope Steel, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Automatic Feed Company, Sauder Companies, and Haas Door.
