SHERWOOD — Make-up days, discussion on an upcoming levy renewal, and a group of parents wishing to address the board were the highlights of Monday’s Central Local Board of Education meeting.
In addition, the board approved bids for interior/exterior projects on work that will begin this summer (see related story, Page A?).
In his report, Arnold discussed make-up days, seeking approval for one in early April.
“I’m seeking authorization to make decisions on the use of make-up days and seeking approval for using April 5 as a make-up day using a hybrid remote learning plan” said Arnold. “Right now, we have just the one day to make up.”
The board approved his request, with April 5 now serving as a make-up day for students and staff.
The superintendent also asked the board to adjust the school calendar to allow a two-hour delay on April 12, for the purpose of remote-learning management.
The board approved that request as well.
CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples shared the district is tracking $43,000 better than the same time last year (February-July), with revenues up $49,000 and expenses up by $6,000. The district is also starting to receive the funding from the state that was originally cut in the budget ($109,000 of $204,000).
Samples also explained the board will need to decide if it wants to go on the ballot in November to renew the district’s emergency levy a year early — something the district has historically done in the past. A pair of resolutions will need to be passed for the paperwork to be submitted to the board of elections by Aug. 4. The levy was last on the ballot in November of 2016.
A group of parents were in attendance, led by parent Josh Kimpel, who addressed the board about the culture in the schools of the district.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the amounts and rates as set by the budget commission, authorized the necessary tax levies, and sent them to be certified by the Defiance County auditor.
• accepted the resignation/retirement of Lisa Vance, elementary teacher, effective May 31; and the resignation/retirement of Christina Jacob, aide, effective June 30.
• approved Audrie Longardner as a substitute teacher, retroactive to March 1.
• OK’d a Fellowship of Christian Athletes activity on April 18.
• voted for an agreement with Navigate for school safety software services, effective April 1; the superintendent and treasurer to enroll the district in the NBHP Workers’ Compensation Group Rating program for calendar year 2022; a service agreement with NwOESC for general services for 2021-22 at an estimated cost of $739,836.68; and a three-year agreement with Julian and Grube of Columbus for preparation of year-end cash basis financial statements, effective with fiscal year 2021 year end.
• accepted the following donations: $200 to the elementary principal fund from Tyler and Brianna Miller; $2,500 to the class of 2022 from Kathy Mack; $1,250 to the band fund from Kathy Mack; $1,250 to the choir fund from Kathy Mack; $103 to the archery fund from Delta Archery; $50 to the band fund from Ben and Tiffany Guisinger; and $100 to the athletic fund from Ben and Tiffany Guisinger.
