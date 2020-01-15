NAPOLEON — Long-time Napoleon Area Board of Education member Rob Rettig tendered his resignation from the board, effective immediately, during the regular meeting of the board on Tuesday evening.
The board also held its annual organizational meeting where it swore in new member Erika Damman, discussed the Clairmont Avenue project, recognized student achievement, and approved the 2020-21 school calendar. (See related story, this page).
Rettig, who was appointed to the board more than 11 years ago, before being re-elected to the position twice, shared following the meeting that he felt it was the right time to step away.
“It’s just time,” said Rettig, whose term on the board doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2022. “Our kids are grown, and we’re less in touch with school activities. The board and the administration are in excellent and capable hands. We are just feeling called, if you will, to head in a different direction.”
The board met in executive session following the regular meeting to discuss plans for finding Rettig’s replacement. No action was taken following executive session. The board has 30 days to fill his seat.
“We’re going to work on the timeline in executive session, and follow the procedures in place to find Rob’s replacement,” said superintendent Erik Belcher.
In his letter of resignation, Rettig stated: “It has been an honor to serve the children and community and staff. I am extremely supportive of Mr. Belcher, the present board of education, and our administrative staff. It is my sincere hope that the entire staff and community will enjoy and appreciate their dedication to education, love for children, and desire to be a vital part of the constituency they serve.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Rettig got emotional while sharing more words about his departure from the board, saying: “To all of you on the board, you’ve been so wonderful, I see your dedication and it brings me tears every once in awhile. I would like to thank each and every member of the staff for your contribution to our children and the taxpayers. The dedication of the past and present staff has been exemplary ...
“I have confidence in the leadership of the district, the staff, and students and parents,” added Rettig. “Our academic performance is clearly on an upward trend, our facilities are top rate, and although we’ve just started deficit spending, we have ample cash reserves, and our tax burden is low compared to other districts around us. The district is in a great spot, and there is great potential. Thank you.”
