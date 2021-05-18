This Spring, The Crescent-News held its 31st Annual Kids’ Design-an-Ad contest coordinated through the area schools.
Students from the seven Defiance County elementary and junior high schools, Defiance, Ayersville, Tinora, St. John Lutheran, Holy Cross Catholic, Fairview and Hicksville, were given the opportunity to learn about local businesses as they researched their ads.
Awards were then granted to the top 10 ad designs in fifth, sixth and seventh grades. All of the entries chosen by the businesses are in this edition with the top honors named as well.
This year’s entries were judged in April by the local businesses. Then in May, the staff at The Crescent-News voted on their top picks.
• The first place winner for the fifth grade is Bryleigh Snyder, Fairview Elementary for an Apache Dairy Bar ad. The other fifth grade winners in order are: Riley Moore, Hicksville; Makailah Smith, Hicksville; Grace Poper, Fairview; Kenadi Smith, Fairview; Evan Grime, Fairview; Emma Elston, Fairview; Kaytlan Craft, Fairview; Olivia Schindler, Fairview; and Jordon Impton, Hicksville.
• The top sixth-grade winner is Riley Baldwin, Tinora Middle School for a Midwest Community Federal Credit Union ad. Second to ninth places for sixth grade winners are: Samantha Cooman, Fairview; Braylon Sanders, Hicksville; Josie Sholl, Hicksville; Raegan Caley, Hicksville; Kamryn Frederick, Defiance; Charlie Luevan-Araiza, Hicksville; Aleria Salaz, Defiance; Khloe Siler, Defiance; and Maison Schafer, Ayersville.
• The seventh-grade first place winner is Taylor Slatter, Hicksville Middle School for a Just Dogs Grooming ad. The remaining seventh grade winners are: Jaida Alvarez, Defiance; Gisella Barajas, Defiance; Ailsa Doctor, Hicksville; Karaleena Martinez, Defiance; Kennedy Adams, Hicksville; Irelyn Mueller, Tinora; Isabella Rodriguez, Defiance; Karson Crites, Hicksville; and Dylan Brown, Ayersville.
All of the top 10 participants in each grade received a cash prize, with the first place winners receiving $100 each.
The local art teachers who were involved in guiding the young artists, included: Audra Manriquez, Ayersville Middle School; Michelle Homier and Elizabeth Frankart, Defiance Elementary; Kara Pieracini, Defiance Middle School; Melissa Wagner, Tinora Elementary; Erin Vance, Tinora Middle School; Jennifer Boyd, St. John Lutheran School; Kristin Killion, Holy Cross Catholic School; Denise Pannell, Fairview Elementary; Sarah Friess, Fairview Middle School; Joseph Stevenson, Hicksville Middle School; and Christopher Gaghan, Hicksville Elementary.
The Crescent-News asked the art teachers about the creative process. Gaghan said, “My students worked extremely hard on their advertisements. I always encourage students to choose a business that will play to their strengths as an artist.”
Fairview Elementary Art teacher, Denise Pannell said, “Once they have some basic knowledge of their business, (students) begin to formulate ideas about how their business would go about selling their products.”
Boyd said about Design-an-Ad, “It was a bit trickier than usual. This is still because of COVID-19. We actually ended up doing it twice this year, so keeping the kids motivated and ready to start it was a little bit harder than usual.”
Boyd, who owns JBO, has a unique perspective, noting, “I can talk to my students about these ads from a business owner perspective; let them know that we pay for them to create these ads. The kids are usually really receptive to this.”
Gaghan added about the hard work that everyone put in, “Students did an amazing job thinking creatively about their whole composition such as the subject matter, slogans and the small details to make their designs unique.”
Pannell agreed, “We discuss the difference between a slogan and a logo and talk about advertising and its importance to a business.”
Boyd said, “Some (of the students) even drove by their businesses to see what the building looked like with their parents.”
Concerning the technology and materials used, Gaghan added, “Students always enjoy using a variety of technology to help them draw and research such as iPads, chromebooks, light boxes, and just being inspired by their fellow artists and looking at successful Design an Ad students’ advertisements from past years.”
Pannell’s students also use light to design their ads. She said about the technology employed, “They are required to create a sketch and then the final ads are traced to their final papers using only permanent marker. They love using the lightbox to trace their designs!”
Boyd said that her students use a variety of media: pencil, colored pencils and markers. She added, “Kids are always excited at the chance to win some cash! So they get excited to hear about the winning ads. It’s a great project to be a part of, always enjoyable. I am glad to see it continuing.”
Pannell likes the competition because of the opportunity to share creativity, saying, “I am always amazed by the creativity that my students show. The design an ad project has become a favorite amongst my students.”
Pieracini noted, “My students really enjoyed discussing and researching local businesses as well as working through the creative process like a real graphic designer.”
Kristen Killion, from Holy Cross, thanked The Crescent-News for the work put into this project, saying, “It is something that our fifth graders look forward to every year ... Design-an-ad takes art and shows the students how it is used in the real world. It’s fun to hear students talk about turning art into a career when they’ve never thought of it before.”
