ANTWERP — The Antwerp Local Schools has a lot going on with STEM projects and the new innovation center, prompting the school board president to nominate the superintendent for a state award.
Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller had been nominated by Board President Sara Schuette for the 2022 Martha Holden Jennings Foundation Outstanding Ohio Superintendent Performance Award. Although Miller ultimately was not chosen, he was one of 17 finalists. “Sara Schuette nominated me for the prize back in February, and I had to submit the application and additional information by March with the finalists named in the first or second week in May,” said Miller.
Asked about the other finalists, Miller said that they represented schools from all over the state.“There are three schools from our area, Lima City Schools and Toledo Public Schools are the other two, the rest are from school districts throughout Ohio,” added Miller. Most of the other schools were larger and in urban areas.
“I would imagine that the bigger schools have superintendents who are the visionaries and they have staff who implement the vision. At Antwerp, since we’re smaller, the superintendent envisions the goals and walks alongside others, working in the implementation process. It’s good and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Miller. The grand prize winning superintendent is to be awarded $10,000 to be used for a submitted school project. Select other finalists will receive $1,000 for their projects.
“When I submitted the paperwork, I had to demonstrate the project for Antwerp Schools,” said Miller. The new Innovation Center which includes STEM/STEAM aspects including aquaponics was the focus of Miller’s plan. He also worked in professional development related to the project for the district’s teachers. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math while the addition of arts results in STEAM.
“The arts have to be included. STEM by itself can be sterile, but with the arts added, there are the aspects of design, music and other art related themes,” added Miller. According its website, the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation was developed to support “excellence in public education throughout Ohio.” The foundation began 60 years ago by the family of Martha Holden Jennings, a Cleveland native who had lived abroad before returning to Ohio and establishing the philanthropic organization. Today, the foundation grants “over $3 million each year to support PK-12 education” through grants, thought partnering and honoring the teaching profession and superintendents. On another front, Miller said that he plans to attend an international awards ceremony (the Global Leaders Summit) in Berlin, Germany from July 6-17.
“About 35 superintendents from the U.S. will meet with other educators and students from around the world for a problem-solving based summit over a 3-4 day period. The last time I attended was four years ago, and it was an amazing experience. I learned so much about myself and the students,” he noted. Asked how the summit will benefit the Antwerp Schools, Miller said, “This year’s summit focuses on sports and wellness. With so much emphasis on wellness, especially mental health wellness, I can imagine that there will be a lot to learn that will enhance my approach to education.”
