FAYETTE — Four students from the local school district here have won a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) competition that involved students from all over the United States and its territories.
Quinn Mitchell, Drew Beauregard, Keiler Sliwinski and Shalee Collver, led by Fayette’s teacher of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM), Sheila Killam, completed a proposal to NASA’s TechRise Student Challenge in November. The team was chosen along with 56 other winning teams, comprising more than 600 students in total. They will receive $1500 to build their experiment and a NASA-funded spot to test them.
According to NASA, the testing sites will be either on “suborbital rocket flights operated by Blue Origin or UP Aerospace, or on a high-altitude balloon flight from Raven Aerostar.”
Those experiments assigned to the balloon flights “will have more than four hours of flight time for testing experiments...those flying on rockets will have three minutes of testing in microgravity.”
All of the winning teams receive the necessary materials to help them with the experiment: materials for preparing a payload, flight simulator software and technical support.
Said Killam about the project: “This is what education is all about. As educators, we provide opportunities for our students to go beyond the classroom and into the real world.”
She continued, “These four students from a small, rural, farming community in northwest Ohio tackled this tech challenge. They will be one of 57 teams in the nation to launch their experiment on a suborbital rocket. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
About the experience, Beauregard, a senior at Fayette High School said, “The thought of something we made going into space gives me a feeling I never thought I would experience.”
Sophomore Keiler Sliwinski, too, was excited, saying, “It is remarkable that our small school was one of the winners.”
Nearly 500 judges for the event came from all over the U.S. and included teachers, NASA personnel and tech experts. The proposals for the experiments were judged on originality, impact on education and society, and quality.
The flight containing their experiment will take place in early 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.