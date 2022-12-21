HAMLER — Two Patrick Henry Local Schools graduates were recognized on Monday night at the regular meeting of the board of education near here.
Graduates Audrey Sonnenberg and Reegan Arps were each honored for their completion of the American Future Farmers of America (FFA) Degree, according to a press release from the school superintendent, Josh Biederstedt. Abby Readshaw, the FFA instructor at the school was also honored for her work in helping the two achieve success.
In order to achieve the degree, a student has several requirements that are set by the constitution of the national organization. The earner of the degree:
• has achieved a state FFA degree.
• has logged 540 hours of a secondary educational agricultural program.
• has been out of high school for at least 12 months and has earned a high school diploma with a C or higher average.
• must have in operation and have maintained records to substantiate an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program. Through this program, the FFA member must have exhibited comprehensive planning, managerial and financial expertise.
• must earn at least $10,000 and productively invest $7,500.
• has logged 50 hours of community service.
According to the FFA website, the American FFA Degree is the highest degree achievable in the national organization. It shows the leadership and managerial skills in agriculture the earner has achieved. Applications must be sent to the national organization after state approval and honors are bestowed by the national organization.
Board member Mike Knueven was also honored at the meeting, but for a separate award. The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) honored Knueven for his 25 years of service with the Patrick Henry school board.
Brian Baker, a committee member of the Northwest Ohio OSBA committee, attended the school board meeting on Monday to present the award. Baker thanked Knueven for his "years of service to the students, staff and community at PH."
In other news, the board was also updated about technology and phishing scams.
Dustin Ruffell, director of technology at PH, presented how an individual or the district can prepare.
He informed the board that soon he will conduct a cybersecurity readiness audit at the school. Ruffell outlined a few recommendations to consider if phishing or electronic scamming has been experienced:
• ask yourself if the email you received is something expected.
• look closely at the email address to confirm the sender is legitimate.
• ensure privacy settings are set properly for personal accounts.
Finally, the board set its organizational meeting for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the school library.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.