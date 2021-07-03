Skyler Marks

Pictured here is Skyler Marks, Patrick Henry student at Four County Career Center, who placed seventh at the 2021 virtual International Leadership Conference of HOSA.

ARCHBOLD — A Patrick Henry student at Four County Career Center placed in the top 10 in a leadership conference for future health professionals.

Career Center students joined students from across the nation to participate in an international-level skill competitions.

Skyler Marks (Patrick Henry) placed 7th at the 2021 Virtual International Leadership Conference of HOSA — Future Health Professionals. She is in the Health Careers program and competed in Personal Care. This was HOSA’s 44th International Leadership Conference.

HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education (HSE) Division of ACTE.

HOSA’s two-fold mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.

Four County Career Center HOSA advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, and Mike Nye.

