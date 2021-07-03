ARCHBOLD — A Patrick Henry student at Four County Career Center placed in the top 10 in a leadership conference for future health professionals.
Career Center students joined students from across the nation to participate in an international-level skill competitions.
Skyler Marks (Patrick Henry) placed 7th at the 2021 Virtual International Leadership Conference of HOSA — Future Health Professionals. She is in the Health Careers program and competed in Personal Care. This was HOSA’s 44th International Leadership Conference.
HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education (HSE) Division of ACTE.
HOSA’s two-fold mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.
Four County Career Center HOSA advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, and Mike Nye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.