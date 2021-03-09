Tinora Elementary School is now taking registrations for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. Students must be 5 years by Sept. 30 to be eligible for kindergarten in the upcoming school year. Students currently attending the Early 5 program at Tinora are already registered for regular kindergarten next year.
Screening dates for kindergarten are April 14-16. Morning sessions are available all three days and afternoon sessions are only held on April 14-15. The screening will last approximately 90 minutes.
Children will be given a developmental screening which will assess fine motor, gross motor, speech, vision, hearing and social development. The screening and parent meeting will take place at the St. John United Church of Christ on Webster Street. During the screening, parents will meet with the school nurse and verify transportation for next year. Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency and custody papers (if applicable).
To register their child, parents are asked to log onto tinora.org. From the home page, look for menu, 2021-22 Kindergarten Screening Registration. Complete the online forms and submit. Parents will be contacted to set up a screening date and time.
