HAMLER — A new teaching position and a new athletic hire were at the top of the agenda during the Patrick Henry Local School District’s board of education meeting Monday.
HAMLER — A new teaching position and a new athletic hire were at the top of the agenda during the Patrick Henry Local School District’s board of education meeting Monday.
Elementary Principal Bryan Hieber reported that a new literacy coach position has been created by the district this year.
He reminded the board that the position is actually a combination job that Title 1 teacher Paula Latta fills. Part of Latta’s day is spent as Title 1 teacher and the other part is used as a literacy coach for elementary staff.
Hieber shared that the new position is in response to the new dyslexia laws being enacted in Ohio, but more so as a response to a major focus on the science of reading. Understanding how students best learn to read can be beneficial for those students with reading needs, but also for those students who are reading at level or above.
Latta is highly trained in the area of the science of reading instruction and is a “benefit to all of our students and staff,” said Hieber. He went on to say that PH has the ability to provide staff with science of reading PD, with literacy coach, while other districts may be sending staff off campus and paying additional monies for that.
Superintendent Josh Biederstedt reported that the board had also hired a new baseball coach, Brett Yungmann (see story on page B1 of Tuesday’s Crescent-News).
Biederstedt also reported the district has seen an increase in students who speak English as a second language. Because of that increase, the board approved a contract with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for English as Second Language (ESL) service.
Too, Biederstedt noted that this year’s business breakfast is Friday at 9 a.m. The district invites business owners from the district for breakfast, fellowship, a time to learn a bit about the district and for a short tour around campus. High school seniors serve as tour guides for the campus tours.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.