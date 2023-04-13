HAVILAND — The curriculum coordinator at Wayne Trace Schools provided an update on electives and the literacy program during Monday night’s board of education meeting here.
Tim Manz, curriculum coordinator, expressed his gratitude and noted encouraging results for transitional kindergarten through third grade.
“We are starting to see exciting returns in early literacy, thanks in large part to the ‘Really Great Reading’ program and training that the board purchased over the last few years for grades TK-3,” Manz said. “The teachers are excited about this program and are very encouraged by the positive results that they are seeing.”
Manz indicated that the program is making “life-changing impacts on students’ lives instead of just struggling to fill the gaps.” He added that the LETRS training (a reading, spelling and language arts program the district has also received training in) has shown positive results also in student success rates.
He said that the district had reviewed specials and electives this school year.
“After discussion with the various teachers about their needs, only a few subject areas saw a need to update their materials,” Manz said. “I believe these requests are reasonable for these subject areas and for the quality of instruction these subject areas provide ... .”
The following subject areas for needed updates were for materials that should span six years:
• Spanish I, II, III and IV, an amount not to exceed $26,000.
• Payne and Grover Hill bands and choirs, for each school, an amount not to exceed $12,000.
• Payne and Grover Hill elementary art, an amount not to exceed $10,500.
• Payne and Grover Hill elementary physical education, an amount not to exceed $10,500.
The board approved all of these updates.
In other news, the board:
• was informed that a new PA system has been installed on the softball and baseball fields.
• accepted several resignations from extracurricular contracts.
• was updated on the junior/senior prom, April 29 in the junior high gym with after prom at Crazy Pins.
• approved a list of seniors for graduation as presented by Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High Principal Mike Myers and Guidance Counselor Sarah Franz, pending completion of graduation requirements.
• approved FFA members’ attendance at the Ohio State FFA Convention, May 3-5.
• recognized Rebecca Wharton, former Grover Hill and Wayne Trace graduate, for donating several award winning books to Payne and Grover Hill elementary libraries.
• approved contracts for administrative, certified and classified personnel.
