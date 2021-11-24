The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) handled a light agenda and voted to table a decision about hiring a new communication program assistant.
Superintendent Tim Bower brought up the new position during the discussion of new business at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
According to Bower, “This is not a totally new idea as it’s been a part of discussion in the strategic planning the last four years.” He also said that the position would support already existing staff with filing, data entry, mailings and tracking.
“What we are looking at is 20 hours a week and a high school diploma to qualify,” said Bower.
Because the president of the board, Jami Cameron and board member, Otto Nicely were absent from the meeting, the board decided to table any decision on the matter until the January meeting.
Travis Hammer, Good Samaritan principal reported that several holiday events are planned for the school during the holiday season. Local schools like Ayersville and Defiance will offer caroling and other activities for the students. Additionally, Hammer said that the holiday program by the students at Good Samaritan is planned for Dec. 6.
“The students are really looking forward to the program and have been working hard to prepare for it,” reported Hammer.
Patricia Uhlenhake, director of community services reported that every person on their list of requested placement has been placed. “This is the first time in a long time that we have had everyone placed,” said Uhlenhake.
Some of the individuals have been waiting on the placement list for more than a year according to Bower. “People are placed on the list and then have to wait until an opening in one of our residences. Sometimes it takes over a year,” added Bower.
Uhlenhake has also been busy with improvements, updates and upkeep at the current residences. Said Bower, “When community services asks us for money for improvements or updates, it is always approved.” He noted that the monies for the services are an in-out transaction and their funds are run through the Defiance DD offices.
Public relations and communications, handled by Jenna Peper, is focusing on consistent signage for the DCBDD, continuing effective communication both internally and to the community, updating the website and making sure all marketing materials are properly branded.
Peper has also been working on a new area of interest as she said, “I have been brainstorming about how to help create a Defiance County Board of DD Foundation.” The group could be comprised of parents and community, and would focus on fundraising for charitable donations.
“I am just in the beginning stages of this, just brainstorming,” added Peper, “So this is something still in planning stages.”
The board also:
• celebrated the service of Kevin Johnson, night custodian, who has served for five years.
• accepted the resignation of Stefanie Ellerbrock, instructor assistant, effective Oct. 20.
• approved the contract with Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council (NOWAC), effective Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2022.
• approved the 2022 budget for the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
• approved the contract with Defiance County Family and Children First Council, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023.
• was reminded that there is no December meeting. The next meeting will be Jan. 25, 2022, and will be a regular meeting as well as an organizational meeting.
