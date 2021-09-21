ANTWERP — On Thursday evening at 6 p.m., the Antwerp Local School Board of Education treated a light agenda at its monthly meeting.
Dr. Martin Miller, superintendent of the district, reported that the fall cycle of academic assessments are completed and that the Innovation and Aquaponics Center construction is currently underway.
As far as COVID-19, the school system has remained stable on absences, according to Miller.
He also said that enrollment remains nearly the same as last year: 734 total students with 83 open enrolled.
Miller also said: “I am honored to have been invited to present at two national conferences: Future of Education Technology Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 27, and National Conference on Education in Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 18.”
The superintendent’s presentation he will share is entitled, “Digital Engagement Characteristics of the Z and Alpha Generation.”
In other business, the board:
• accepted a memorandum of understanding with association regarding evaluation process OTES 2.0; hopefully to be submitted for board approval at the October board meeting.
• approved the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list for the current month. All those on the list can be used on an “as needed” basis.
• approved the following after school program tutors and coordinator at a rate of $25/hr.: Coordinator, Chad Cox; Courtenay McMichael; Kevin Snyder; Marie Plassman; Jared Eklund; Elyse Boyer; Angie Carnes; Riley Balser; Susan Jewell.
• approved after school program bus and van drivers at a rate of $20.52/hr.
• approved volunteers for the 2021-22 school year: varsity football, Drew Altimus and Travis Lichty; varsity volleyball, Rachel Williamson.
• approved service agreements with NwOESC for 2021-22 school year: audiology supported service agreement and independence education center services.
• approved revision to the Antwerp Local gifted policy and plan to identify and offer service to gifted students.
• approved NEOLA policies as submitted.
• approved for substitute custodians: William Fish Sr. and Johnathon Buehrer.
• approved Oct. 8 as a waiver day for staff in-service.
