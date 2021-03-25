NAPOLEON — Ben Hartford of LifeWise Academy, and Napoleon Area City Schools resource officer (SRO) Brad Strickland, each gave a presentation to the Napoleon Area Board of Education during its regular meeting Wednesday evening.
The board also accepted a bid for Phase I of its parking lot improvement project, and voted to close out its Ohio Facilities Construction Commission project (see related story, Page A1).
In addition, the board recognized students who participated at the state level in bowling, DECA, swimming and diving, and passed a resolution expressing recognition and gratitude to the many people who provided excellence during the COVID-19 pandemic (see related story, this page).
Hartford shared a proposal to the board about LifeWise Academy, which is a character-focused, bible-based released time religious instruction (RTRI) program. LifeWise Academy is based in Hilliard, currently serving eight school districts across Ohio, including Ayersville and Wayne Trace, locally.
Hartford explained Napoleon community leaders have engaged with LifeWise Academy for the past several months to gauge interest in the program, which will be in 18 schools by the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The board learned that it approved RTRI back in 2014, so no board action to move forward is needed.
“We use a robust curriculum that includes character development,” said Hartford. “We know teachers have a lot on their plates, so this program instills character attributes through scripture. We know the program leads to improved mental health of students, as well as improved academic performance.”
RTRI is legal at public school districts for the following reasons: students can only take part in the program with parental permission; it is entirely privately funded; and it’s held off school property, even though it takes place during school hours.
The tentative plan for LifeWise Academy at Napoleon includes students in grades K-3 who have parental permission to start, with a launch date of Sept. 7.
LifeWise Academy is working on a lease agreement to use the Goodville Insurance Building on Westmoreland Avenue to house the program. Students who participate would be transported via the Henry County Transportation Network, and the budget would be $100,000 a year, funded by donations.
The next steps to launch the program include to reach an agreement with the Napoleon administration by April 1 for its fall launch, and to work on the weekly class schedule before launch. He explained that all new LifeWise programs have experienced at least a 50% participation rate in the first year of the program.
“We want to be an asset to the community, to our students and to the school,” said Hartford. “We will continue to work with (elementary principals) Mr. (Matt) Dietrich and Mr. (Adam) Niese so we can do it with excellence.”
Meanwhile, Strickland, who was chosen as SRO in 2019, shared he has attended several trainings in order to fill the role of SRO at Napoleon Area City Schools.
His duties include, but are not limited to: keeping students and staff safe; assisting in the emergency planning and threat assessments of the buildings and grounds; handling criminal and civil complaints; traffic accidents; mental health concerns; and any other call for service that occurs on school grounds.
In addition, Strickland helped develop curriculum for internet safety, cyber bullying, substance abuse, sexting and related topics. Strickland also worked with the Napoleon administration to bring a pair of outside organizations to help teach students on the topics of distracted driving and internet safety.
“The Peers Foundation came to instruct the distracted driving class, which included the use of ARDDES, the Augmented Reality Distracted Driving Education Simulator, to safely demonstrate why it is dangerous to drive distracted,” said Strickland. “The ARDDES allows students to get into a real vehicle with functional equipment and wear an augmented reality headset to allow them to see and drive through a virtual world.
“The students performed tasks to distract themselves, which allowed them to see how unsafe driving behaviors can lead to unfortunate outcomes,” added Strickland.
Strickland shared the Digital Empowerment Project came to teach 7-12 graders and parents about internet safety and digital empowerment. Scott Frank, a former Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigator gave the presentation.
“A few unique things about this presentation, he did not just teach the kids about internet safety, he also taught the students how to use the internet for good and to make themselves more desirable for colleges and future employers,” said Strickland. “Scott also taught an evening session just to parents. In that session, he explained what he taught their children, and then taught the parents about internet safety and different ways to protect themselves online.”
In September of 2020, Strickland went to Columbus to be certified as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) instructor. After successfully completing the training, he has gone on to teach 15 classes to fifth graders at Napoleon Elementary.
