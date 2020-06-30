LIBERTY CENTER — Superintendent Richie Peters of Liberty Center Local Schools shared an update on school reopening in the fall with the Liberty Center Local Board of Education on Monday.
In addition, the board hired a new middle school principal, and was presented updates on projects taking place in the district, (see related story, page A1).
Like most superintendents in Ohio, Peters shared that he is awaiting guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine that was promised to districts by the end of June. That guidance will determine the district’s plans on how school will be handled in the fall. Peters has been meeting with superintendents in Henry County, Henry County Health commissioner Mark Adams, as well as school administrators and union leadership in order to be prepared when that guidance is shared.
“Right now we’re waiting like all districts in the state, and we don’t want to put out any misinformation so that we don’t confuse our community,” said Peters. “We are hearing that a pretty substantial announcement will be made Thursday about what school could look like in the fall (from DeWine). With all the uncertainty right now, this is not the time for us to do anything until we have more information.
“I’ve been having conversations primarily with Henry County superintendents, with Mark Adams and with Four County superintendents throughout the pandemic so everybody is on the same page,” added Peters. “We’re all in a holding pattern right now, but when we get the information we’re looking for from the state, we will certainly adhere to that, watch how things unfold and be willing to adapt to whatever needs to be done.
Added Peters: “Our goal, ultimately, is to get kids in the building full-time for instruction. That’s what the kids are accustomed to, that’s what parents are accustomed to, and teaching them in our building is what we do best. But student and staff safety is at the forefront right now, so we have to take everything into consideration when it comes to that. We will follow all the procedures and guidelines put into place, when we get them.”
Peters went on to share that when the district plan to reopen is finalized, that will be shared with parents/guardians as soon as possible.
