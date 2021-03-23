LIBERTY CENTER — A generous donation to upgrade the football facility was a main topic of discussion during the Liberty Center Local Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
In addition, a resolution to purchase HVAC equipment, and COVID-19 related matters were also discussed (see related story, Page A2).
The board authorized the execution of a license and donation agreement with the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters, who will oversee the installation of field turf at Rex Lingruen Stadium. The booster organization will use a very generous donation, in memory of Kip Kern, from the Kern family to pay for the project.
The license agreement by the board allows the boosters to install the field turf at its sole cost and expense, with the boosters paying the school board $1 for license to use the premises for the project. The boosters have retained Maumee Bay Turf Center of Oregon, as the general contractor of the project.
Upon completion and closeout of the project, the boosters will unconditionally donate the project to the board.
“Kip Kern passed away Aug. 26 last year, two days before the football season started, and at that time we were in preliminary discussions to upgrade some of our athletic facilities,” began Liberty Center superintendent Richie Peters. “Upon his passing, members of Kip’s family reached out to (athletic director) Kaleb Pohman and myself because they wanted to do something to honor their father and grandfather.
“Kip was a lifetime Liberty Center Tigers supporter, whom I believe went to 500-some straight football games,” continued Peters. “He was a 1944 graduate of Liberty Center, a World War II veteran, he owned a repair shop here, he was just a staple at Liberty Center football games for decades. He was married to his wife Cecelia for 72 years, and in the short time I’ve been here, I never heard an ill word spoken about him.”
Kip’s grandson, Keith Kern, was in attendance Monday night to discuss what Liberty Center football meant to his grandfather, his family, and why the family felt it was important to make the donation toward the project.
“In the honor and memory of our late grandpa, “Kip” Kern, the Kern family, along with a few close friends, would like to announce a donation of a turf all-purpose sports field, to Rex Lingruen Stadium, with a request that it be named “Kip Kern Field,” said Kern. “We feel that this donation will be a value-added asset to the Liberty Center School system and wish to see it used for multiple purposes for the entire student body as the administration best sees fit.
“It is our privilege to do this in Kip’s name, as we feel like he was the ultimate supporter of the student athlete and truly wanted to see the kids succeed not only in sports, but in life. Thank you very much,” added Kern.
Liberty Center Athletic Booster president Scott Armey was also in attendance to discuss the project, and to thank the Kern family for its generosity. The boosters will meet today (Tuesday) to vote to accept the donation and to move forward with negotiations with Maumee Bay Turf Center.
Peters went on to share that over the years, the football players got to know Kip well, and that they took his advice to each team to heart.
“To the players who played during his time as a supporter, Kip’s famous quote was, ‘Hit Liberty hit,’” said Peters. “Anyone who has played football at Liberty Center knows exactly who said that.”
When discussions with the Kern family began about how they would like to honor their father/grandfather, Peters admitted he had no idea it would turn into such a generous gift (the base price to install field turf is approximately $750,000).
“It certainly came as a pleasant surprise they wanted to do something of that magnitude at the stadium that is so special, not only to their family, but to the entire community,” said Peters. “We are so grateful, again for this tremendously generous gift, for the work of the athletic boosters, and we’re looking forward to completion of the project, which is expected to be finished in time for football season.”
The design of the field is underway, with final decisions to be made in the near future. The field will be used for every level of football in the district, as well every level of boys and girls soccer.
