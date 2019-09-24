LIBERTY CENTER — Two commendations for outstanding accomplishments opened Monday’s meeting of the Liberty Center Local Board of Education.
Cole Zeiter was recognized as a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist, one of 17,000 in the nation. Superintendent Richard Peters noted, “the program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.” Zeiter also placed in the top 1% of all students taking the PSAT and achieved a score of 34 on the ACT. He ranks seventh in his class with a 3.94 GPA.
Peters briefly discussed the district’s state report card rating of C, which is the same as the 2017-18 rating. He said two things stand out. The graduation rate improved from a B to an A, and the K-3 readers improved from D to C.
“It is important not to react too quickly. It doesn’t capture everything we do as a district, the good things day to day. I believe we are an A district,” Peters noted. He said that he and the administrators will be taking a closer look at the report.
Peters and the board also recognized Shelley Davis, who has been named the OASSA (Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators) Cheer Coach for September. She has led her team to numerous local competition wins, and the competition team has won four state championships including three in a row 2017-19. In 2018, the girls were Cheer America National Champions in the traditional varsity, non-mount, advanced division held in Orlando, Fla.
Patrick King from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc., spoke to the board about possible refinancing of the district’s bonds. The board did approve an engagement letter with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc. to confirm discussions related to a potential issue of, or series of issuances of, municipal securities related to the refinancing of the district’s Classroom Facilities and School Improvement and Refunding Bonds, Series 2014, and to formalize Stifel’s role as underwriter with respect to the issue. The board also approved the supplemental fiscal officer’s certificate as related to the outstanding district’s Classroom Facilities and School Improvement and Refunding Bonds, Series 2014.
An engagement letter was approved with Sudsina & Associates, LLC, to serve as the district’s municipal advisor in connection with any debt proceedings for the district including bonds, note issues, private placements or other financings of the district and addresses necessary regulatory considerations that are required to be disclosed.
Upon the recommendation of treasurer Jenell Buenger, the board approved a resolution providing for the issuance and sale of bonds in the maximum principal amount of $17.8 million for the purpose of refunding debt charges savings certain of the district’s outstanding Classroom Facilities and School Improvement and Refunding Bonds, Series 2014, dated Aug. 21, 2014.
Several personnel items were considered. Sarah Feehan was approved as a tutor for an elementary student for a maximum of five hours per week at the LCCTA tutor rate. A contract was approved with Pablo Barahona-Sical to provide services for a student who has been identified as limited English proficient. Barahona-Sical will provide one-on-one English language services as a tutor and translator. He will receive $45 per day for up to 90 days.
Non-certified individuals approved for one year supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 school year, with salary as stipulated per the LCCTA negotiated agreement were assistant wrestling, Chris Box and Tyler Short; junior high wrestling, Brett Rohda Jr. and Clayton Hill; JV boys basketball, Justin Frye; assistant boys basketball, Kyle Bostater; eighth-grade boys basketball, Kyle Pieracini; and seventh-grade boys basketball, Nick Pieracini.
The board approved advancing Sarah Feehan, classroom teacher, to the master’s +15 column on the LCCTA negotiated agreement’s salary schedule, effective as the beginning of the 2019-20 school year. Kathryn Bell was approved as a volunteer van driver for the 2019-20 school year.
Certified individuals offered one-year supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 school year with salaries per the negotiated agreement were musical director, Seth Bowser (50%); and assistant musical director, Seth Bowser (50%); and freshman boys basketball, Doug Hinton. Non-certified contracts offered were musical director, Dustin Mays (50%); and assistant musical director, Dustin Mays (50%).
Certified individuals approved to serve on the technology committee for the 2019-20 school year were elementary, Brittany Meyer, Karen Rettig, Kathy Bishop, Stacy Bowers; middle school, Melissa Smith, Cindy Hageman, Joanne Junge, Luke Hutchinson; and high school, Jeff Ressler, Jill Evans and Ryan Miller.
Upon the recommendation of Peters, the board approved a resolution rescinding action to initiate termination of the employment contract of Emily Wesley and to accept her resignation.
In other business, the board:
• approved a 5-cent increase to adult lunch prices and decreased the reduced breakfast price for PK-grade 12 from 25 cents to zero.
• approved the fiscal year 2020 permanent appropriations and the certificate of estimated resources.
• approved the middle school trip to Washington, D.C., from June 10-13, 2021.
• approved a one-year electronic subscription to Ohio School Boards Association Communication Plus at a cost of $300.
