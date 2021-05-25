LIBERTY CENTER — Good news was shared with the Liberty Center Local Board of Education received during the presentation of the five-year fiscal forecast Monday evening. The board also witnessed CFO/treasurer Jenell Buenger and her staff receiving an award, and heard from superintendent Richie Peters about the end of the 2020-21 school year.
In addition, the board accepted the donation of Kip Kern Field from the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters, and approved the guaranteed maximum price agreement for the first phase of renovations that include the metal building at the football facility, new bleachers at Rex Lingruen Stadium, and a new HVAC system for the 1995 competition gymnasium, (see related story above).
Buenger presented the five-year fiscal forecast to the board, sharing that due to Student Wellness and Success Fund, ESSER funds, better than anticipated tax receipts and foundation funds that were not cut as deep as previously planned, the district will finish fiscal year 2021 in the black, $195,860. This is a turnaround from the November 2020 forecast when the district was forecast to deficit spend, $640,000.
“A lot of that turnaround is due to getting the state and federal grant money,” said Buenger. “We used the Student Wellness and Success money for salaries for our nurse and SRO (school resource officer), and we did the same with some of our ESSER funds. Our income tax wasn’t down as first forecast, we received funds from a boost in open enrollment, and state cuts weren’t as bad as we were told they would be.”
Said Peters: “The Student Wellness and Success grant money went to PPE (personal protection equipment), staffing another nurse and for staff to keep our facilities clean, so that helped to not have the impact on the forecast we thought before the start of the year. We also had a ventilation system installed at the K-12 building to help clean the air so we could make the building as safe as possible, which were offset by those grant funds.
“Some ESSER funds will purchase Chromebooks and we’re exploring options for summer tutoring to help students who may need extra help,” added Peters.
The board approved the five-year forecast for submission to the Ohio Department of Education.
Lori Brodie, northwest regional liaison to Ohio Auditor of State, Keith Faber, was in attendance to present Buenger and her co-workers an award for providing a clean audit report to the state. Brodie congratulated Buenger before handing her the award.
In his report, Peters shared his appreciation to Joy Ermie, health commissioner of the Henry County Health Department, to her co-workers, to everyone in the district who helped keep the doors of the school open.
“Thursday is our last day of school with the students, and what a year it’s been,” said Peters. “If you would have told me last August that we’d be getting ready to close out the school year and we were able to have our kids here every single day, I would have taken it. Certainly, we could not have done that without constant communication and collaboration with Joy Ermie and her team at the Henry County Health Department.
“I would also to thank the administrators, teachers, support staff, parents and students,” continued Peters. “Everyone worked together, it wasn’t always perfect, but we weathered all the storms and got through it. We did what I truly believe was best, have our kids for in-person learning all year long.”
In other business, the board:
• renewed the property, fleet and liability insurance policies with SORSA through Frost Insurance of Napoleon at a total annual premium of $80,802, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• approved several certified one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22.
• offered employment to the following individuals: Melissa Knapp, part-time summer custodian, at the hourly rate of $8.80, effective June 1-Aug. 27; Susan Lee, a one-year limited contract as an intervention specialist for 2021-22; and Hillary McBride, a one-year contract as a classroom teacher for 2021-22.
• OK’d Ashley Chapa, intervention specialist, to provide extended school-year tutoring services for an elementary student for a maximum five hours per week for eight weeks.
• offered Casey Mohler a one-year supplemental contract as head varsity football and as weight room coordinator.
• voted for membership in the OHSAA for 2021-22.
• approved several new and amended board policies to reflect changes in state and federal law.
• OK’d the girls soccer team to attend an overnight tournament in Sandusky, July 16-18; and an overnight tournament in Dayton, July 23-25.
• voted to send the girls basketball team to an overnight camp at Adrian College, July 15-17.
• approved the affiliation agreement bi-annual review with Northwest State Community College through June 30, 2023 for the early childhood/paraprofessional program.
• accepted a donation of $13,500 from Select Sanitation to the athletic department; and after-prom donations from several individuals and entities.
